Editorial

Cedric The Entertainer show to benefit SEMO student scholarships

Monday, March 4, 2024

Southeast Missouri State University has spent the last year celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in a variety of ways. The university still has a couple more big events left this spring as part of its 150th year celebration.

On Saturday, March 23, Cedric Kyles, more commonly known at Cedric The Entertainer, will perform a benefit comedy show at the Show Me Center.

Kyles grew up in the area, spending much of his formative years in Caruthersville. Hes also a 1987 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in mass communications.

Reporter Bob Miller shared some history about Kyles in a story that published last month in the Southeast Missourian. A few notes: Kyles has been in more than 40 movies, including as a voice actor. He hosted the Emmy Awards in 2021. And he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Of course, many know him for his on-stage comedy, which hell bring back to Cape Girardeau later this month.

I dont get to perform in regions and areas like this very much, Kyles said recently during a livestream interview with local media. So I want people to know that, yes, I will be in the house, and you will have a good time, and it will be worth your trip.

Tickets are available online at www.semo.evenue.net/events/CEDRIC. Proceeds from the show will benefit student scholarships at the university.

Its always good to see alumni from the local university go on to succeed in their chosen field. And likewise, its nice to see these folks support their communities. Credit to Kyles for coming back to campus for the benefit show. Hes certainly had an impressive career. And were sure many from the region will look forward to seeing him take the stage.

