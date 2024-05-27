Cape Catfish: A summer tradition returns to Capaha Field

-
Column (5/27/24)Making it easier to make things in AmericaWith more tariffs on electric vehicles and an election featuring two pro-tariff presidential candidates on the way, the debate about how best to support and strengthen the U.S. manufacturing sector is back. Some argue, mistakenly, that the key to...
Column (5/25/24)How my son encouraged me to experience more new thingsMy 8-year-old son likes rocks. He wants to know how different stones form, how they get their color, where theyre found and the folklore surrounding their properties. I, too, love stones. My jewelry collection spans the decades and is filled with...
Editorial (5/24/24)Memorial Day marks occasion to honor ultimate sacrificeThree names. Three sons of Southeast Missouri. Three brave, selfless souls. Capt. George E. Alt. Hailing from a military family, it was natural for the young man to find his way from farmland south of Cape Girardeau to France during World War I....
Column (5/23/24)Trump, Biden debate: Not as crucial as portrayedThe Biden and Trump campaigns agreed to two presidential debates last week. Who among us can contain our excitement? Well, it depends on what you mean by "us." In my corner of the professional world pundits, commentators, political junkies there...
Editorial (5/22/24)Local animal shelters doing good work; help them if you canMonday, May 20, was National Rescue Dog Day, a day to celebrate all the beagles and boxers, wienie dogs and weimaraners, German shepherds and golden retrievers who found their forever home with a loving family. International Rescue Cat Day is...
Column (5/21/24)Cape mayor speaks out after shooting at Cape Central commencementI am sitting in my empty house as my extended family takes my son, a 2024 Cape Central High School graduate, out to dinner to try to salvage a celebration of his graduation and all he has achieved. Im not able to go to that dinner, because I am, in...
Editorial (5/21/24)Public safety is paramount to a thriving communityWe lift up prayers for all involved with graduation at Cape Central High School: students, families, teachers, administrators and friends. A shooting with details still to be understood devastated what should have been one of the happiest, proudest...
Column (5/21/24)Harrison Butker is right about men and womenTo judge by the internet reaction, Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker is guilty of a dreaded double-doink a missed field-goal attempt that embarrassingly hits both uprights with his commencement address the other day. ...
Editorial (5/20/24)How Mental Health Awareness Month is shattering stigmaMay marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a critical time to bring attention to the pressing issues surrounding mental health. Despite growing awareness, mental health remains a topic shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding. Breaking down these...
Column (5/20/24)Why no politician can fix prices (and why thats OK)Prices are threads stitching together the fabric of our economy. They guide countless producers, here and abroad, to meet the most urgent demands of countless consumers. Prices enable the economic coordination of millions of individuals each with...
Editorial (5/15/24)Enjoy all the free band concerts available in the areaOne of the more relaxing ways to spend a few hours is sitting outside on a late spring evening listening to a big band play. Cape Girardeau and Jackson area residents are fortunate to have three weekly opportunities to do just that.
Editorial (5/13/24)Celebrating Southeast Missouris top students, dedicated educatorsAs we celebrate the close of another academic year, its a time of recognition for the exceptional achievements of our local students and the educators who have guided them. We have much to be proud of in Southeast Missouri. Not only have three of...
Letter (5/9/24)Legislation could prevent big crop lossWith rising prices and global instability, our countrys food security has never been more important. The recent passage of HB 2763 in the Missouri House is a significant milestone in protecting access to American-made glyphosate, an essential...
Editorial (5/8/24)Congratulations to the graduates on their life journeyFor young people who havent experienced embarking on a career or starting a family, graduation is one of the first major life goals reached. Years of effort culminate in a walk across a stage to the applause of peers, family and friends.
Editorial (5/6/24)Spotlight on Southeast Missouris nurses during National Nurses WeekAs we usher in National Nurses Week, it is fitting to reflect on the profound impact that nurses have on our health care system and communities. In Tuesdays edition of the Southeast Missourian, we dedicate a special section to the stories of local...
Cape Catfish: A summer tradition returns to Capaha Field
The Cape Catfish baseball team is back in action.
Now in their fifth season, the Cape Catfish have quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Prospect League. In just a few short years, theyve managed to capture the hearts of baseball fans in this community. General manager Mark Hogan consistently puts a good product on the field. And team president Glenn Campbell and his team produce a fun game-day experience. Credit also goes to owners Andy and Anissa Patel for their investment in the team as well as consultant Jim Limbaugh.
The atmosphere at Capaha Field during Catfish games is electric, with every game offering a chance to create memories. From the cheers of the crowd to the concessions that include local favorites, attending a Catfish game is part of the essence of summer in Cape Girardeau. For many, Catfish games are simply a social experience with baseball in the background. For others, its about supporting the team and watching competitive baseball. For all its a fun atmosphere.
The team will have a new manager this summer in Shawnee State University Athletic Hall of Famer Phil Butler and a new assistant coach in Edgar Martinez, who spent the past three seasons working in the Houston Astros organization.
Summer league teams often bring in players for one year with the players typically opting to choose a new location the next year. But the Catfish have some repeat players this year, which speaks well of the community and program. Cape Girardeau has become a favorite players destination.
The team will start its season on the road Wednesday, May 29, against the Jackson (Tennessee) Rockabillys. The home opener is Thursday, May 30, at Capaha Field, with the Catfish hosting Full Count Rhythm of Hendersonville, Tennessee. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
We look forward to rooting on the team this season. You can follow our coverage in the Southeast Missourian and online at www.semoball.com/Catfish.
