Cape Catfish: A summer tradition returns to Capaha Field

Editorial

The Cape Catfish baseball team is back in action.

Now in their fifth season, the Cape Catfish have quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Prospect League. In just a few short years, theyve managed to capture the hearts of baseball fans in this community. General manager Mark Hogan consistently puts a good product on the field. And team president Glenn Campbell and his team produce a fun game-day experience. Credit also goes to owners Andy and Anissa Patel for their investment in the team as well as consultant Jim Limbaugh.

The atmosphere at Capaha Field during Catfish games is electric, with every game offering a chance to create memories. From the cheers of the crowd to the concessions that include local favorites, attending a Catfish game is part of the essence of summer in Cape Girardeau. For many, Catfish games are simply a social experience with baseball in the background. For others, its about supporting the team and watching competitive baseball. For all its a fun atmosphere.

The team will have a new manager this summer in Shawnee State University Athletic Hall of Famer Phil Butler and a new assistant coach in Edgar Martinez, who spent the past three seasons working in the Houston Astros organization.

Summer league teams often bring in players for one year with the players typically opting to choose a new location the next year. But the Catfish have some repeat players this year, which speaks well of the community and program. Cape Girardeau has become a favorite players destination.

The team will start its season on the road Wednesday, May 29, against the Jackson (Tennessee) Rockabillys. The home opener is Thursday, May 30, at Capaha Field, with the Catfish hosting Full Count Rhythm of Hendersonville, Tennessee. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

We look forward to rooting on the team this season. You can follow our coverage in the Southeast Missourian and online at www.semoball.com/Catfish.