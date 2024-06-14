Juneteenth marks freedom's triumph

Editorial

Fourth of July  our independence from England. Memorial Day  thankful remembrance of those who died while fighting for our nation. Labor Day  a long weekend to celebrate the workers rights movement.

Those holidays are part of our national fabric and have been for many years.

The newest federally recognized holiday, Juneteenth, has a similar important origin.

Juneteenth, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when federal officers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure slaves would be set free. The holiday often includes celebrations of music, food, prayer and other community activities. Its garnered additional attention in recent years, including in Cape Girardeau where events have grown in popularity.

This years local Juneteenth celebration will be Saturday, June 15, with the anchor event again being at Ivers Square downtown. Planned activities include:

 S.N.A.P. and Moms Demand Action seventh annual community prayer walk  Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (S.N.A.P.) and SEMO Moms Demand Action will host their community prayer walk at 10 a.m. at Ivers Square, 44 N. Lorimer St., with registration starting at 9 a.m. The event will have speakers with the purpose of advocating against gun violence in Cape Girardeau.

Juneteenth at Ivers Square  The event is hosted by VisitCape and runs from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature vendors, prizes and a kids area brought to people by Discovery Playhouse, with entertainment beginning at 1 p.m.

 Southside Juneteenth  Lakita Johnson and Nova Fraction will host a community event at Ranney Park from 1 to 6 p.m. The event also will feature food, games and giveaways.

Theres unfortunately too much division in this country today, but Juneteenth is an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together for a fun day and celebrate the freedom we all enjoy, even though it was not always the case for some. We hope youll come out and celebrate this important day in history as local organizers help promote a positive message of hope, unity and love.