Help us find the next Spirit of America Award winner

Editorial

Do you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service? Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.

Each year the newspaper recognizes an individual who demonstrates admirable qualities that we believe represent the fabric of this country. This year marks the 22nd year for the award.

Previous honorees include: Michael Harris Sr., Wayne Wallingford, Stephen Limbaugh Sr., David Cantrell, James Blair Moran, Raymond Buhs, Pete Poe, Jim Bollinger, Jerry Ford, Mary Kasten, Kenneth Bender, Kent Zickfield, David Hitt, Rob Callahan, Harry Rediger, Jane Randol Jackson, James Harnes Sr., Neal Edwards, Melvin Gateley, Dan Cotner and John "Doc" Yallaly.

Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are welcome to submit nominations.

If nominated by an individual, the recipient may choose a charity to receive a $1,000 cash prize. If nominated by an organization, the organization will receive the monetary award.

Nominations must be received by June 21 and can be submitted online at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using the printed form that regularly appears in the Southeast Missourian.

The honoree will be recognized at the City of Cape Girardeaus Great American Fourth of July celebration in Arena Park. In addition to the award presentation, the event will include a performance by Cape Girardeau Municipal Band and, of course, a spectacular fireworks show.

We know there are many deserving individuals in this area and hope you will help us in identifying them for consideration for the Southeast Missouri Spirit of America Award.