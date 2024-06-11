Memories of Capahas baseball

Letter to the Editor

I was born in 1985 and spent my summers watching the Capahas play baseball at Capaha Field. You didnt pay to get into the games. You just drove up to the field, parked and hoped your car windshield didnt get busted from a foul ball.

I saw many good friends at Capahas games. We spent our time playing hotbox on the side of the field, which is getting into run-downs just to try and get out of them. We chased down fly balls hit out of the ballpark and returned them for 25 cents.

I saw the most amazing throw of my life by a Capahas outfielder. A fly ball was hit all the way to the warning track. A runner was tagging at third. Capahas Right-Fielder Brian Shaeffer threw a big looping strike to the catcher (no hop) to get him out at the plate.

I saw Capahas third baseman Tom Bolen stop a ball in the dirt from the catcher by dropping to his knees and take it off his chest. What a stud.

I saw Capahas second baseman Derek Smith take a bad hop from a ground ball that hit him in his eye. He lost the eye as a result of the bad hop. Coach Smith was my JV baseball coach at Cape Central and he never complained about losing his eye.

So even if the Capahas are gone, I hope memories like these can help keep them alive in our hearts.

AARON DOHOGNE, St. Louis