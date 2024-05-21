*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
Letter to the Editor

Honoring our law enforcement

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

I cannot thank you enough for your coverage of Law Enforcement Week! You and your staff did a magnificent job helping to remind us of their deserved recognition. Cape can be very proud of Wes Blair and his leadership with our Police Department. For all you do I have two words: Thank you!

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau