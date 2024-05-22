Local animal shelters doing good work; help them if you can

Editorial

Monday, May 20, was National Rescue Dog Day, a day to celebrate all the beagles and boxers, wienie dogs and weimaraners, German shepherds and golden retrievers who found their forever home with a loving family.

International Rescue Cat Day is March 2 each year, and were happy to call attention to all the cats and kittens who need families of their own, too, even though it didnt move us to action at the time. Thats our fault  cats and kittens more than deserve recognition.

At any given time in the United States, there are about 6 million dogs and cats in animal shelters, with that number split nearly evenly between canines and felines.

These shelters provide food, shelter and medical treatment the essentials  but these animals want, need, much more.

In our area, dogs and cats needing a home are fortunate to have outstanding facilities and staffs on their side.

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary recently broke ground on a new facility  more than 10,000 square feet of inside and outside spaces. Intake rooms will keep the animals separated until they can acclimate to their new environment. A grooming room and outdoor running spaces for dogs are also part of the plan.

Two other shelters  Southeast Missouri Pets and Macs Mission, a special-purpose facility dedicated to animals with special needs and homeless animals from around the country  have also added new facilities in recent years.

All of these organizations provide their valuable services through donations and volunteers. Help them continue their good work:

Macs Mission  325 County Road 436 in Jackson, (573) 275-7039;

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary  359 Cree Lane in Jackson, contact them through their Facebook page;

Southeast Missouri Pets  180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau, (573) 334-5837.

One more thing: A purebred Persian or little teacup poodle are cute as the day is long. But, a rescued tabby or mixed-breed puppy will love you for the rest of their life because you chose them.