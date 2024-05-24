Memorial Day marks occasion to honor ultimate sacrifice

-
Column (5/23/24)Trump, Biden debate: Not as crucial as portrayedThe Biden and Trump campaigns agreed to two presidential debates last week. Who among us can contain our excitement? Well, it depends on what you mean by "us." In my corner of the professional world pundits, commentators, political junkies there...
Editorial (5/22/24)Local animal shelters doing good work; help them if you canMonday, May 20, was National Rescue Dog Day, a day to celebrate all the beagles and boxers, wienie dogs and weimaraners, German shepherds and golden retrievers who found their forever home with a loving family. International Rescue Cat Day is...
Column (5/21/24)Cape mayor speaks out after shooting at Cape Central commencementI am sitting in my empty house as my extended family takes my son, a 2024 Cape Central High School graduate, out to dinner to try to salvage a celebration of his graduation and all he has achieved. Im not able to go to that dinner, because I am, in...
Editorial (5/21/24)Public safety is paramount to a thriving communityWe lift up prayers for all involved with graduation at Cape Central High School: students, families, teachers, administrators and friends. A shooting with details still to be understood devastated what should have been one of the happiest, proudest...
Column (5/21/24)Harrison Butker is right about men and womenTo judge by the internet reaction, Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker is guilty of a dreaded double-doink a missed field-goal attempt that embarrassingly hits both uprights with his commencement address the other day. ...
Editorial (5/20/24)How Mental Health Awareness Month is shattering stigmaMay marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a critical time to bring attention to the pressing issues surrounding mental health. Despite growing awareness, mental health remains a topic shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding. Breaking down these...
Why no politician can fix prices (and why thats OK)Prices are threads stitching together the fabric of our economy. They guide countless producers, here and abroad, to meet the most urgent demands of countless consumers. Prices enable the economic coordination of millions of individuals each with...
Graduates need to know that life is bigger than their GPA"Your success in high school does not determine your success in life." My high school English teacher Chuck Keller told me this, and it was exactly what teenage me needed to hear. Chuck was right, and Im here to pass on this little nugget to young...
Column (5/18/24)Fix Social Security with ownership, not more governmentThe trustees for Social Security have just issued their annual report. And, as we have learned annually over recent years, the system cannot meet its obligations. According to this latest report, the Social Security system will not be able to...
Editorial (5/15/24)Enjoy all the free band concerts available in the areaOne of the more relaxing ways to spend a few hours is sitting outside on a late spring evening listening to a big band play. Cape Girardeau and Jackson area residents are fortunate to have three weekly opportunities to do just that.
Editorial (5/13/24)Celebrating Southeast Missouris top students, dedicated educatorsAs we celebrate the close of another academic year, its a time of recognition for the exceptional achievements of our local students and the educators who have guided them. We have much to be proud of in Southeast Missouri. Not only have three of...
Letter (5/9/24)Legislation could prevent big crop lossWith rising prices and global instability, our countrys food security has never been more important. The recent passage of HB 2763 in the Missouri House is a significant milestone in protecting access to American-made glyphosate, an essential...
Editorial (5/8/24)Congratulations to the graduates on their life journeyFor young people who havent experienced embarking on a career or starting a family, graduation is one of the first major life goals reached. Years of effort culminate in a walk across a stage to the applause of peers, family and friends.
Editorial (5/6/24)Spotlight on Southeast Missouris nurses during National Nurses WeekAs we usher in National Nurses Week, it is fitting to reflect on the profound impact that nurses have on our health care system and communities. In Tuesdays edition of the Southeast Missourian, we dedicate a special section to the stories of local...
Editorial (5/3/24)To our law enforcement officers: Stay safe out thereWhen most people prepare for their workday, they focus on completing daily tasks, attending meetings on the calendar, hoping someone remembered to bring snacks. They dont have to think about losing their life. Dying in the line of duty isnt a...
Memorial Day marks occasion to honor ultimate sacrifice
Three names. Three sons of Southeast Missouri. Three brave, selfless souls.
Capt. George E. Alt. Hailing from a military family, it was natural for the young man to find his way from farmland south of Cape Girardeau to France during World War I. Though an American citizen, he served in a highly regarded English regiment. He died in the second Battle of Ypres in France, falling victim to the first use of poison gas in the war.
Pvt. 1st Class Bennett M. Green. A graduate of Patton High School, Green volunteered as a paratrooper in 1943. He arrived in England on June 1, 1944. Five days before D-Day. The U.S. government saw fit to award him a Presidential Citation for his heroic service as a paratrooper in the second World War.
Lance Cpl. Barry Francis Price. The boy-turned-man from Morley died in Vietnam when a land mine exploded near his position. He died on Easter Sunday, 1966. He was 19 years old.
These three men are among the more than 660,000 men and women who have died while serving their nation in combat. From the Revolutionary War to ongoing operations around the world, we have remained a sovereign nation and global superpower because some are willing to put themselves in harms way. They protect our homeland, defend our freedoms and serve the ideal of justice when others would otherwise sow chaos and wreak havoc.
Each year, we mark Memorial Day, a solemn remembrance of their sacrifices on our behalf. Yes, the extended holiday weekend rings in summertime, but we reserve at least some focus to honor our fallen brothers and sisters.
The Southeast Missourian calls attention to the occasion by publishing several pages of Memorial Day content. This year, in this Weekends edition, we are providing lots of information about Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the region. We hope our neighbors join us in spending some time at these events as we thank those who contributed the ultimate sacrifice in order to preserve our way of life.
As Thomas Jefferson said, The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.
Our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guard members over more than two centuries have stepped forward to answer our nations call. We are grateful they were willing to give their life so that we have continue ours in peace.
