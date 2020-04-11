Editorial

It is an unusual Easter weekend. Churches will not meet in person for Holy Week and Easter celebrations. Instead, live streamed services will be the primary vehicle with some drive-in services also planned. But it does not take away from Easter's significance.

The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ is not about a building. It's not an outfit or special lunch. And it's not a family gathering -- though we certainly appreciate these traditions. Good Friday and Easter Sunday are about the Son of God's sacrifice on the cross so those who believe in Him can have eternal life.

Easter is a reminder that even though we struggle now with fallout from the coronavirus, there's hope for the future. And more importantly, through Christ: eternal hope. May this hope and joy be with you this weekend and into the future throughout whatever earthly challenges emerge. Hosanna in the Highest. Christ is risen, indeed.