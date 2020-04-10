Editorial
It's Good Friday, but Easter Sunday is coming
Today is Good Friday, the day Christians observe the death of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary.
It will be an unusual Good Friday and Easter weekend. Churches will not meet in person for Holy Week and Easter celebrations. Instead, live streamed services will be the primary vehicle with some drive-in services also planned. But it does not take away from Easter's significance.
The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ is not about a building. It's not an outfit or special lunch. And it's not a family gathering -- though we certainly appreciate these traditions. Good Friday and Easter Sunday are about the Son of God's sacrifice on the cross so those who believe in Him can have eternal life.
"Sunday's Comin'" by S.M. Lockridge is a masterful work that depicts the crucifixion of Christ but with a promise that Sunday is coming. It's a reminder that even though we struggle now with fallout from the coronavirus, there's hope for the future. And more importantly, Christ offers an eternal hope. His hope is what we celebrate this Easter weekend.
Here is the text to Pastor Lockridge's poem "Sunday's comin'":
It's Friday
Jesus is praying
Peter's a sleeping
Judas is betraying
But Sunday's comin'
It's Friday
Pilate's struggling
The council is conspiring
The crowd is vilifying
They don't even know
That Sunday's comin'
It's Friday
The disciples are running
Like sheep without a shepherd
Mary's crying
Peter is denying
But they don't know
That Sunday's a comin'
It's Friday
The Romans beat my Jesus
They robe him in scarlet
They crown him with thorns
But they don't know
That Sunday's comin'
It's Friday
See Jesus walking to Calvary
His blood dripping
His body stumbling
And his spirit's burdened
But you see, it's only Friday
Sunday's comin'
It's Friday
The world's winning
People are sinning
And evil's grinning
It's Friday
The soldiers nail my Savior's hands
To the cross
They nail my Savior's feet
To the cross
And then they raise him up
Next to criminals
It's Friday
But let me tell you something
Sunday's comin'
It's Friday
The disciples are questioning
What has happened to their King
And the Pharisees are celebrating
That their scheming
Has been achieved
But they don't know
It's only Friday
Sunday's comin'
It's Friday
He's hanging on the cross
Feeling forsaken by his Father
Left alone and dying
Can nobody save him?
Ooooh
It's Friday
But Sunday's comin'
It's Friday
The earth trembles
The sky grows dark
My King yields his spirit
It's Friday
Hope is lost
Death has won
Sin has conquered
and Satan's just a laughin'
It's Friday
Jesus is buried
A soldier stands guard
And a rock is rolled into place
But it's Friday
It is only Friday
Sunday is a comin'!
