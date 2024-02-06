In the second game in two days, No. 4 Woodland used its hard-hitting backcourt press to turn an early competitive game over and into a routing 73-44 victory over No. 5 Scott County Central in the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic quarterfinals.

Tied after the first quarter, a hobbled Nikki Adams and her Bravettes squad couldn’t hold a candle to the fast, fluent and gritty Cardinals defensive attack as they stole the match away from Scott County Central at Saxony Lutheran High School.

“It feels good,” Cardinals coach Paul Lynch began. “The girls are working hard. We’re improving.

“We still have a long way to go, but they battled. We’re where we're supposed to be, so hopefully we can continue it.”

Led by the 1-2 punch of sophomore Addyson Massa and senior Mallary Barks once again, Woodland never failed to put the ball in the basket and took advantage of a seemingly unspirited Bravettes squad with a semifinal berth on the line.

Those two have both made an All-Tournament résumé through the first two games, proving to be a quintessential part of what makes Woodland so spectacular this tournament.

They’ve led Woodland’s young core to become one of the most revered teams in the field so far, and now with six wins under their belt, the Cardinals only continue to heat up going into their biggest matchup of the year to date.

“There’s a good mixture there,” Lynch said. “We've got some young kids that are competing hard and a couple of seniors that that have been around a little bit too who are stepping their game up.

“It's good to see them blending together.”

Woodland improves its record to 6-2 for the season, emerging from a tight matchup with a heavy victory to take its most impressive win of the season to date, crushing S.C.C. to guarantee a top-four finish in the tournament.