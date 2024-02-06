All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 15, 2024

Woodland girls rally in second, blast past streaking Bravettes in FSCB quarterfinals

Woodland surges past Scott County Central with a dominant 73-44 win in the FSCB quarterfinals. With standout performances from Addyson Massa and Mallary Barks, Woodland secures a semifinal spot.

Cole Lee
Woodland's Mallary Barks (left) battles in the post during a Sunday, December 15, 2024 First State Community Bank Holiday Classic game between the Woodland Cardinals and the Scott County Central Bravettes at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson, Mo. Woodland defeated Scott County Central, 73-44.
Woodland's Mallary Barks (left) battles in the post during a Sunday, December 15, 2024 First State Community Bank Holiday Classic game between the Woodland Cardinals and the Scott County Central Bravettes at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson, Mo. Woodland defeated Scott County Central, 73-44.Cole Lee ~ clee@semoball.com
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation

In the second game in two days, No. 4 Woodland used its hard-hitting backcourt press to turn an early competitive game over and into a routing 73-44 victory over No. 5 Scott County Central in the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic quarterfinals.

Tied after the first quarter, a hobbled Nikki Adams and her Bravettes squad couldn’t hold a candle to the fast, fluent and gritty Cardinals defensive attack as they stole the match away from Scott County Central at Saxony Lutheran High School.

“It feels good,” Cardinals coach Paul Lynch began. “The girls are working hard. We’re improving.

“We still have a long way to go, but they battled. We’re where we're supposed to be, so hopefully we can continue it.”

Led by the 1-2 punch of sophomore Addyson Massa and senior Mallary Barks once again, Woodland never failed to put the ball in the basket and took advantage of a seemingly unspirited Bravettes squad with a semifinal berth on the line.

Those two have both made an All-Tournament résumé through the first two games, proving to be a quintessential part of what makes Woodland so spectacular this tournament.

They’ve led Woodland’s young core to become one of the most revered teams in the field so far, and now with six wins under their belt, the Cardinals only continue to heat up going into their biggest matchup of the year to date.

“There’s a good mixture there,” Lynch said. “We've got some young kids that are competing hard and a couple of seniors that that have been around a little bit too who are stepping their game up.

“It's good to see them blending together.”

Woodland improves its record to 6-2 for the season, emerging from a tight matchup with a heavy victory to take its most impressive win of the season to date, crushing S.C.C. to guarantee a top-four finish in the tournament.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Massa’s 24 points led the Cardinals, while Barks added 19 and Tallie Johnson added 18, with the top line of Woodland all finishing near the 20-point mark in a monstrous offensive performance.

Scott County Central drops to 6-3 on the season, getting an impressive win over the Kelly Hawks on Saturday but couldn’t keep the pace while shorthanded on Sunday afternoon, dropping into the fifth-place bracket.

Bella Shelton led the Bravettes with 13 points in the loss, while Camarie Perdue and Ellie Britt added 10 and 9 points respectively.

Scott County Central drops into the fifth-place bracket, taking on No. 8 Perryville at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Show Me Center, while Woodland ventures into the semifinals against top-seeded Jackson at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

The Cardinals, like most, know just how great Jackson can be and are giving the Indians their due diligence, ready to make a concerted effort at a berth in Friday’s championship game.

“Well, Jackson's got an oustanding team,” Lynch said. “They're very deep, they come at you a lot of different ways, they shoot the ball well. We're gonna have to limit turnovers, take care of the ball and we're gonna have to cut harder than we have been.

“Really take care of the ball offensively against the press, get into our sets and hopefully be able to to limit their offensive attempts.”

The match started out about as tight as you could ask for, with the sides trading leads all through the first quarter but wrapping up with a 14-14 tie after a steal-and-score bucket from Addyson Massa of Woodland in the final seconds.

Pressure from the Cardinals got to Scott County Central in the second quarter, undoing a once-strong Bravettes attack with steal after steal as Woodland pushed out to a 39-25 halftime lead, putting the fifth-seeded S.C.C. on the ropes.

Returning Adams for the second half, the Bravettes showed sparks at times but still had no answer for Woodland’s sets, with the Cardinals cruising to a 73-44 victory to move into a semifinal date with Jackson.

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 15
Mahomes throws 2 TD passes before leaving with an ankle inju...
SportsDec. 15
Jackson girls break out early, rout Perryville in Sunday FSC...
SportsDec. 15
FSCB Holiday Classic Day 1 Full Recap: Wild first round come...
SportsDec. 14
Jackson defeats Notre Dame to claim third place at SEMO Conf...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
COLUMN: Student-led establishment of Kelly wrestling greatest sign of sport's health in Southeast Missouri
SportsDec. 13
COLUMN: Student-led establishment of Kelly wrestling greatest sign of sport's health in Southeast Missouri
Notre Dame seniors see wrestling program grow with them
SportsDec. 13
Notre Dame seniors see wrestling program grow with them
Edwards, Mills lead Cape Central past Jackson 60-52
SportsDec. 13
Edwards, Mills lead Cape Central past Jackson 60-52
Scott City proves worthy of high Christmas Tournament seed with dominating home win
SportsDec. 12
Scott City proves worthy of high Christmas Tournament seed with dominating home win
Jackson sweeps wrestling tri-meet in dominant fashion
SportsDec. 12
Jackson sweeps wrestling tri-meet in dominant fashion
Holloway scores in OT and the Blues spoil Demko's return with a 4-3 victory over the Canucks
SportsDec. 11
Holloway scores in OT and the Blues spoil Demko's return with a 4-3 victory over the Canucks
Perryville Pirates’ shooting woes lead to 70-59 loss to Valle Catholic
SportsDec. 11
Perryville Pirates’ shooting woes lead to 70-59 loss to Valle Catholic
Chaffee GBB handles Sikeston 48-40 in Red Devil Invitational semis
SportsDec. 10
Chaffee GBB handles Sikeston 48-40 in Red Devil Invitational semis
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy