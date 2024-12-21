When Jackson shooters got cold on Friday night, St. Vincent got red hot, and led by a monstrous defensive effort the Indians of No. 2 St. V’s claimed their first First State Community Bank Holiday Classic championship with a 48-33 victory over top-seeded Jackson.

With a final score that might have looked even closer than the game actually felt, some cold spells dictated the tournament final as the No. 1 Jackson Indians went blow-for-blow with St. Vincent in the early phases but couldn’t keep the pace down the stretch.

The Rubel twins, familiar with this stage, put together a highlight reel of big plays, but a buzzer-beating triple from Allie Patrick to end the first half and further take the air out of Jackson felt like the most important play of the night.

“It was huge,” St. Vincent coach Mel Kirn said. “We called time out with 1:07 to go, I think, and we said ‘if we got it, we take it, if we don't, reset it.’ They worked it down so good, and then they set Allie up for that big 3-pointer right there before the buzzer went off.

“They don't get no better than that.”

That, and some and-1s from Kate Rubel and Lana Adams, proved to be the difference as St. Vincent went from fourth to first, avenging last year’s third-place game with a raucous victory over the Class 6 Jackson Indians.

“It feels great for the girls,” Kirn said. “They work hard and practice like I've been saying, and they had a mission tonight.”

For Jackson, it felt like a satisfactory defensive performance that simply could not be matched by the offense, which rarely hit a shot and seemingly relied on non-existent calls from the officials, of which there were few to the loud dismay of Indians fans.

A focal point for Jackson of late, defensive sloppiness and heavy foul counts played a big role in this one, while St. Vincent seemed much more kempt and composed as it marched out to a double-digit halftime lead.

Jackson rallied to cut back into that lead, coming as far down as 9 points inside the second half but never enough to undo an ugly second quarter that St. Vincent dominated, punctuated by that aforementioned Patrick triple.