SEMO Alum Noah Niznik named Savannah Bananas Rookie of the Year

Former Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) baseball pitcher Noah Niznik has turned a standout college career into a rookie season to remember with the Savannah Bananas, earning the Rookie of the Year award for 2024.
Known for his dominance on the mound at SEMO, Niznik has seamlessly transitioned into the high-energy, dance-filled world of Banana Ball, where athleticism meets entertainment.
For Niznik, the journey has been anything but ordinary. The Savannah Bananas are not just a baseball team — they’re a global phenomenon.
Dubbed the “greatest show in sports” by ESPN, the Bananas have sold out every game since their founding in 2016. They’ve taken their show to a national stage, performing in sold-out MLB stadiums across the country and amassing a massive online following, with nearly 9 million TikTok followers and almost 3 million on Instagram .
In this environment, Niznik has not only thrived as a player, but also embraced his inner showman, becoming a fan favorite in the process.
From SEMO to Bananaland
At SEMO, Niznik made a name for himself with his accuracy and poise under pressure. Over four seasons, he amassed an impressive resume, including being a key contributor to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) championships.
“Noah was a leader from the moment he stepped on campus,” SEMO pitching coach Matthew Kinney said. “He started every weekend as a freshman and had a heck of a career. Even during a rough patch in the middle, he never let it affect the way he treated teammates or went about his business.”
His freshman season in 2019, Niznik led all SEMO starters in ERA (3.63), allowed the fewest walks (17), and delivered a clutch complete game victory over Belmont.
Niznik pitched over 270 innings across his five seasons with the Redhawks, striking out 224 batters.
Kinney wasn’t surprised by Niznik’s success with the Bananas.
“I was fired up for him. I certainly wasn't shocked when I found out that Noah was going to get a chance to pitch and dance at the same time. Certainly fits him, his personality, and how he acts,” Kinney said.
Senior Associate Director of Athletics for external operations at SEMO Nate Saverino added to this statement emphasizing the pride SEMO has for Noah as he goes about this endeavor.
“We’re super proud of him and can’t wait to see what he can do in his second season,” Saverino said.
The Bananas Factor
Joining the Bananas meant stepping outside the comfort zone of traditional baseball. Niznik had an impressive track record, but his audition for the team was less about fastballs and more about personality and creativity.
Luckily, as Coach Kinney highlighted, that was no issue for him.
“Well one, he can pitch. I think that’s sometimes a misconception with the Bananas that they’re not actually playing baseball because they are. Two, he’s got a huge personality. He can dance, just enough, and he’s not afraid to put himself out there,” Kinney said. “He’s always been about other people and trying to make teammates and coaches laugh. It’s a big personality when he’s out there on the mound. It’s a good fit, absolutely.”
With the help of his girlfriend, former SEMO gymnast and now assistant coach Lydia Test, he submitted an audition tape that showcased his dancing skills and flair — qualities that aligned perfectly with the Banana’s purpose.
Now, in addition to pitching, Niznik finds himself dancing mid-game, juggling baseballs, and leading celebratory line dances after runs. His favorite? The team’s “Flex” or “Church” line dance, which have become crowd favorites as well.
A Rookie to Remember
Earning Rookie of the Year honors is no small feat, especially in the whirlwind environment of Banana Ball.
Niznik credits his success to the lessons learned at SEMO, particularly perseverance.
“The perseverance that I learned at SEMO carried with me. When I headed down here, I was kind of just using that mentality to keep on pushing, especially when you’re uncomfortable like dancing out there on the field. It’s kind of uncomfortable at first, but then you push through it and it becomes second nature,” Niznik said.
The Rookie of the Year accolade is a testament to his adaptability and skill, but Niznik isn’t done yet.
“I’d say my next goal is Pitcher of the Year next year,” Niznik said confidently.
Bringing it Home
The 2025 Savannah Bananas World Tour promises to be extra special for Niznik. The team will make a stop near his hometown at Busch Stadium, giving local fans a chance to see their hometown hero bring the BananaBall magic to St. Louis.
The announcement came during the first ever Bananaland at Sea (a cruise for fans and the team) earlier this year, where the 2025 tour lineup was revealed in true Bananas fashion as a draft. Niznik himself had the honor of sharing the news, a moment he described as “surreal.”
“It seems surreal right now. It’s something you dream of as a kid growing up a Cardinals fan, in the backyard diving around like Jim Edmonds, dreaming of playing in Busch Stadium,” Niznik said. “Now to be able to live that dream out in front of 45,000 [people], something you work for your whole life, it’s something that won’t hit me until I’m out there, but it will easily be the best moment of my playing career.”
Looking Ahead
While the Savannah Bananas continue to redefine the boundaries of baseball, Niznik is carving out his place as well. His story is one of resilience, adaptability, and the willingness to embrace the unexpected — a fitting narrative for someone who found a home in one of the most unconventional teams in sports.
For SEMO fans, Niznik’s journey from Capaha Field to Bananaland is a reminder that success can come in many forms.
And for Niznik, the next chapter is just the beginning. “I’ve learned to expect the unexpected,” he said with a grin. “Because with the Bananas, you never know what’s coming next.”
Fans can follow Niznik’s adventures on Instagram and TikTok (@noah.niznik) and catch the Bananas live in action on their YouTube channel.
