SEMO Alum Noah Niznik named Savannah Bananas Rookie of the Year

Former Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) baseball pitcher Noah Niznik has turned a standout college career into a rookie season to remember with the Savannah Bananas, earning the Rookie of the Year award for 2024.

Known for his dominance on the mound at SEMO, Niznik has seamlessly transitioned into the high-energy, dance-filled world of Banana Ball, where athleticism meets entertainment.

For Niznik, the journey has been anything but ordinary. The Savannah Bananas are not just a baseball team — they’re a global phenomenon.

Dubbed the “greatest show in sports” by ESPN, the Bananas have sold out every game since their founding in 2016. They’ve taken their show to a national stage, performing in sold-out MLB stadiums across the country and amassing a massive online following, with nearly 9 million TikTok followers and almost 3 million on Instagram .

In this environment, Niznik has not only thrived as a player, but also embraced his inner showman, becoming a fan favorite in the process.

From SEMO to Bananaland

At SEMO, Niznik made a name for himself with his accuracy and poise under pressure. Over four seasons, he amassed an impressive resume, including being a key contributor to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) championships.

“Noah was a leader from the moment he stepped on campus,” SEMO pitching coach Matthew Kinney said. “He started every weekend as a freshman and had a heck of a career. Even during a rough patch in the middle, he never let it affect the way he treated teammates or went about his business.”

His freshman season in 2019, Niznik led all SEMO starters in ERA (3.63), allowed the fewest walks (17), and delivered a clutch complete game victory over Belmont.

Niznik pitched over 270 innings across his five seasons with the Redhawks, striking out 224 batters.

Kinney wasn’t surprised by Niznik’s success with the Bananas.

“I was fired up for him. I certainly wasn't shocked when I found out that Noah was going to get a chance to pitch and dance at the same time. Certainly fits him, his personality, and how he acts,” Kinney said.

Senior Associate Director of Athletics for external operations at SEMO Nate Saverino added to this statement emphasizing the pride SEMO has for Noah as he goes about this endeavor.

“We’re super proud of him and can’t wait to see what he can do in his second season,” Saverino said.

The Bananas Factor

Joining the Bananas meant stepping outside the comfort zone of traditional baseball. Niznik had an impressive track record, but his audition for the team was less about fastballs and more about personality and creativity.

Luckily, as Coach Kinney highlighted, that was no issue for him.