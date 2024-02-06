Jackson falls short in home match as Lindbergh's Tallevast shines

As rain clouds filled the sky over the Jackson High School soccer field late in regulation, the Indians had an opportunity to strike on the offensive front.

Instead, Lindbergh used a goal in each half and stifling defensive play to deny Jackson a home win in an action-packed non-conference match on Monday, Sept. 23.

Lindbergh senior forward Nicholas Tallevast’s tap-in goal in the 48th minute proved to be the difference, as the Flyers (8-1-1) took a 2-0 advantage and never looked back to soar away with a pivotal 2-1 road victory.

“We did some good stuff at times out there,” Jackson head coach Zack Walton said. “We just didn't do it for a full 40 minutes in the first half and a full 40 minutes in the second half. So, those are things that we got to fix a little bit. That work rate wasn't there the whole time, and when we put the work rate in, we had really good chances and opportunities to score.

“That's a good team, but I think we can play right with them. We’ve got some improvement to do if we're going to beat them.”

Defense was the tale of the tape in the first half, but Lindbergh dominated time of possession and threatened numerous times throughout the stanza before netting a goal to take a 1-0 lead into the half.

The Flyers continued to enjoy the upper hand after the break and only a fine, low save by Jackson goalie Braden Thompson denied Adis Keranovic’s powerfully-struck shot as desperate defending kept the Indians (4-3) at bay.