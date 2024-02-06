Woodland GBB cruise to opening night home victory

Woodland High School’s varsity girls basketball team outscored visiting Bloomfield in every quarter on its way to a 71-30 win Nov. 25.

It took a few minutes for the host Cardinals to find their stride — they didn’t score first and missed a couple of shot attempts — but most of their early possessions weren’t met with too much resistance.

“I really didn’t like the way we started out, I thought we were kind of flat,” Woodland girls head coach Paul Lynch. “We’re battling a couple of injuries, some illness, but we’re not an excuse team. We’ve got to fight through that. It’s the first game of the year, so I knew it’d be a little bit rough but once we kind of settled in we started to do some good things.”

Woodland forced six first-quarter turnovers in taking a 15-10 advantage after eight minutes. After a made field goal by Bloomfield senior Abbigail Heaton gave the visitors a 2-0 lead with 6:35 left in the early going, Woodland got a pair of free throw from senior Tallie Johnson, plus an offensive rebound and put back by Johnson as part of an 8-0 run that prompted a Panthers’ timeout. A basket by Bloomfield’s Ava Porter cut the deficit to 8-4 but the Panthers would get no closer the rest of the game.

The Cardinals made six of 15 shots in the opening quarter, including a 3-pointer by freshman Ella Cook, while the Panthers were 5-for-11.

During one timeout Lynch specifically wanted to see improvement at the defense end. That also was a focal point at the half.

“We talked about our rotation at halftime, and that’s something that we’re still learning and working on. We’ve got a lot of young girls that are still learning the high school game and it’s going to be a process throughout the season. Bloomfield came out with a lot of intensity, and kind of took it to us early on, so we had to pick up the intensity to try and turn things around.”

The Cardinals began the second quarter on a 6-2 run, pushing its lead to 21-12. A pair of baskets from Cook plus a steal and layup from Johnson were part of the strong second quarter start.

Bloomfield was within six, at 26-20, but the Cardinals responded with a 7-2 end of the quarter.

Overall, Woodland tallied 18 of 30 points the second quarter in taking a 33-22 lead at the half.

Woodland outscored Bloomfield 16-6 in the third quarter, taking a 49-28 advantage into the last quarter. The third quarter featured an 8-0 run, with two baskets each from Barks and Massa, transforming a 41-24 lead into a 49-24 edge.

Following consecutive field goals by the Panthers in the quarter’s closing minute, Johnson corralled a loose ball and banked in a buzzer beater to close the third period.