Week 12 Top 10: Caruthersville grabs huge win; Cape avoids upset

It’s time for the district finals in most classes, and there are a handful of great matchups on hand as we get into some trophy games.

Jackson gets a rematch with Seckman, Dexter faces off with Ste. Genevieve, Caruthersville looks to climb the ladder against Valle Catholic, Cape Central has a daunting foe in Cardinal Ritter and Perryville hopes to knock off Festus.

Safe to say, it’ll be a busy Week 12, with a couple of Class 1 semifinals, too, as St. Vincent and Charleston gear up to grab a spot in the district championship game next week.

Here are the Week 12 updates to the Semoball Area Football Power Rankings.

No. 1: Jackson (8-2, LW No. 1)

Fresh off an impressive closeout against Lindbergh, Jackson is a clear fit at No. 1 going into Week 12 action at Seckman in a rematch of last year’s Class 6 District 1 championship game. There isn’t too much new to report, but Jackson’s defense continues to get better as it matched up against an offense much like the one it faced against Edwardsville in Week 3 and looked much cleaner, limiting the Flyers to just seven points in the victory. Against the Jaguars in the district finals, Jackson’s offense will need to bring its “A” game as it eyes a repeat of last year’s crushing victory.

No. 2: Dexter (10-0, LW No. 4)

Both of our undefeated teams played into this No. 2 spot all season, but Dexter looks to be the best fit after it rolled over Fredericktown last week and St. Vincent looked a little underwhelming against Louisiana. That being said, this list is ever fluid and we could see movements at any time. Going into a district final against Ste. Genevieve, which just knocked off reigning district champion Park Hills Central, Dexter will be tested but is favored to win against an on-the-rise Dragons team with district championship hopes.

No. 3: St. Vincent (10-0, LW No. 2)

St. Vincent slips a spot this week as it fights against Dexter as undefeated small-school powers coming off a 26-0 victory over Louisiana that left a lot of questions for such a strong offense so far. That being said, the old argument of “rest versus rust” comes to mind as the Indians returned from a bye week and still easily won without allowing any points. Going up against a solid Van-Far team coming in with the second-best record in the district, the Indians will certainly be tested, but should find success with a spot in the district finals on the line.

No. 4: Caruthersville (10-1, LW No. 5)

Caruthersville put together an unbelievable showing against East Prairie to eliminate any prior doubt as it stormed into the district finals against Valle Catholic. Taking a 41-6 victory against a streaking Eagles team, Caruthersville is looking better than it has all year as it struts into a rematch with the Warriors on the road, preparing for a battle to the very limit against one of Class 2’s finest squads. It won’t be easy, but there’s nothing keeping the Tigers from making this a real game.