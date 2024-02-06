What has also stood out is the supporting cast around the All-State forward Deck keeps getting better.

Jackson outscored Farmington 26-19 in the second half, with only two of those points belonging to Deck. While the Knights did a solid job locking down the senior, players like Ernst, Ivy, and Kolton Thoma stepped up on the floor and made crucial plays down the stretch, proving that the Indians can beat a defense in a variety of ways.

One individual who probably doesn’t get enough credit for Jackson’s success is sophomore guard Jory Thoma, who had the play of the game in the Christmas Tournament championship behind a game-clinching steal and fast break layup with 30 seconds to go. Against Farmington, he didn’t light up the stat sheet, but was a force on the defensive front and drained a clutch 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining in regulation.

“He’s just a kid that makes plays,” Thoma said of his nephew Jory. “You know, I make plays on the board before every game, and he's one kid that makes plays. Blayne Reagan is another kid. I had a bunch of kids make plays tonight eventually, but Jory’s presence on the floor was huge. You see, I’ve had seven different starting lineups this year. The last two nights he started for me, so the more I get him out there, the more chances he has to make those plays.”

Jackson sophomore Jory Thoma drives through a lane against Cape Central on Monday, Dec. 30, at the Show Me Center. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

For Jackson boys’ basketball as a whole, the past three weeks have been a joy ride.

After an underwhelming pair of seasons in 2021 and 2022 — the Indians’ 28-26 combined record not befitting a program that had captured seven district titles the decade before — Jackson needed someone to change things around. Someone who understands how one of Southeast Missouri’s better basketball brands is supposed to operate and what it should look like. Sure, Thoma’s job is to win games and hoist trophies — but it’s also to reinstill a winning culture.

“We wanted to bring a culture to the program and to the community,” Thoma said. “So, when the fans showed up today, they're like, ‘dang, these kids played hard,’ and that had every aspect of a culture that they want to be around. It takes a while to build that, and it takes a lot of time to build that between the practices and talking to the kids and doing the right things. So, that's the biggest thing. That's what I wanted to do. Not saying the culture was out of whack before because it wasn’t, but I wanted to bring my emphasis to the culture.”

So far, so good.

Jackson head coach Kory Thoma instructs his team on the sideline against Farmington on Saturday, Jan. 4. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

In 2023, the Indians marched to a district title and finished fourth in the Class 6 state tournament under Thoma and a better opinion of the program. Two transformative seasons later, and the Bootheel’s crown-jewel football school seems to have once again regained relevance on the basketball court.

“We take it one day at a time,” Thoma said. “We start with practice this week, and we don't look past that practice. We’ve got to be really good in that practice and in the next practice, until we get to the next opponent. So, we're not looking past anybody or any competition. I'm not looking ahead.”

Based on the past few weeks, it’s become clear that Thoma’s squad is practicing what he’s preaching.

“As a team we’re obviously trying to recreate what we did two years ago and make it back to the Final Four,” Deck said. “There was a lot of doubt going into this year knowing not a lot of people had real varsity minutes, but we love proving people wrong and we’ll see how far we can get.”