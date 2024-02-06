Ty Leonard comes in the clutch for No. 6 SEMO

In a game in which No. 6 Southeast Missouri State defeated Gardner-Webb 30-24 on homecoming Saturday, the turnovers can be the difference between winning and losing.

SEMO defensive back Ty Leonard swooped in and intercepted Gardner-Webb quarterback Tyler Ridell not once but twice, evening him with the number of picks Paxton DeLaurent threw.

More important than Leonard's interceptions is the timing of them. The first pick came just at the end of the first half. The Running Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game entering halftime in response to SEMO taking a 21-14 lead. A defensive pass interference had G-Webb two yards away from the goal line.

That's where Leonard came in. An interception in the endzone maintained the Redhawks' lead and momentum in the final seconds of the second quarter.

"From the start, when he snapped the ball, the No. 2 receiver had ran out. At that point, I just see the quarterback rolling out," Leonard said. "He tried to force the throw in there. So it kind of played in my favor."

The second interception just fell right to him. On the Running Bulldogs' last chance to come back and potentially win the game in the fourth quarter, a distressed Ridell threw a desperate pass from the end zone to a heavily covered receiver. The ball bounced off the entangled wideout and sailed in the air long enough to fall into Leonard's arms, which sealed the game.