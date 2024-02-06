Golden Knights strike fast, beat Blues 4-2

ST. LOUIS — It only took 19 seconds to see how Thursday’s game was going to unfold.

Mark Stone intercepted the puck from Cam Fowler and scored a goal in the first 19 seconds of the game as the Vegas Golden Knights went on to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Jan. 23 at the Enterprise Center.

The win for Vegas snapped a four-game skid and split a home-and-home series with St. Louis. The Golden Knights, two years removed from winning the Stanley Cup, maintain their Pacific Division lead.

“That’s a championship team,” Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said of Vegas. “Most of the guys on that roster won a Stanley Cup, and they came out and they show why. It’s a great opportunity for us to learn from them and realize there’s another level or two levels for us to grow to.”

Victor Olofsson also scored in the first period for Vegas before the Blues struck back with Jordan Kyrou’s team-leading 21st goal. The Blues only took four shots on goal in the opening period.

The Blues continued to struggle with shot selection in the second period while the Golden Knights added to their lead with a goal from Pavel Dorofeyev, his team-high 21st of the season.