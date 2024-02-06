All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsJanuary 24, 2025

Golden Knights strike fast, beat Blues 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues, maintaining their Pacific Division lead. Mark Stone scored early, and Tomas Hertl sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70) chase after a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70) chase after a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) and St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) battle for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) and St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) battle for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson (95) looks to pass as St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson (95) looks to pass as St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer, right, watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer, right, watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights' Tanner Pearson (70) and St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) battle for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Tanner Pearson (70) and St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) battle for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) tries to clear the puck as St. Louis Blues' Alexey Toropchenko (13) and Brandon Saad, right, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) tries to clear the puck as St. Louis Blues' Alexey Toropchenko (13) and Brandon Saad, right, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS — It only took 19 seconds to see how Thursday’s game was going to unfold.

Mark Stone intercepted the puck from Cam Fowler and scored a goal in the first 19 seconds of the game as the Vegas Golden Knights went on to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Jan. 23 at the Enterprise Center.

The win for Vegas snapped a four-game skid and split a home-and-home series with St. Louis. The Golden Knights, two years removed from winning the Stanley Cup, maintain their Pacific Division lead.

“That’s a championship team,” Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said of Vegas. “Most of the guys on that roster won a Stanley Cup, and they came out and they show why. It’s a great opportunity for us to learn from them and realize there’s another level or two levels for us to grow to.”

Victor Olofsson also scored in the first period for Vegas before the Blues struck back with Jordan Kyrou’s team-leading 21st goal. The Blues only took four shots on goal in the opening period.

The Blues continued to struggle with shot selection in the second period while the Golden Knights added to their lead with a goal from Pavel Dorofeyev, his team-high 21st of the season.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Golden Knights outshot the Blues 24-8 entering the third period.

“They won a lot of puck battles versus us,” Montgomery said. “We were something like 23 percent in the second period and that’s the period where I thought the game really got away from us. I know the first period wasn’t great either, but we were winning battles. We had some bad turnovers in the first but the second period and the third period were 50-50 puck battles. Their support and their determination on pucks, stronger on pucks, was very evident.”

The Blues took the goalie out with four minutes left in the game to provide maximum pressure offensively. It paid off when Robert Thomas scored his first goal since Jan. 9.

Vegas eventually found the empty net on a last-minute goal from Tomas Hertl to secure the win. Hertl has scored in each of his last four games and has six goals and five assists over a seven-game point streak.

Ilya Samsonov made 15 saves for the Knights while Joel Hofer made 27 saves for the Blues.

The Blues return to home ice to host the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Jan. 25, and the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, Jan. 27. For a team that is within a point of the second Western Conference wild-card spot, the Blues have not done a good job at controlling home ice, as they are 11-11-1 at home.

“That’s a big thing, and I think we have a good little stretch here,” Blues defender Colton Parayko said. “We got some good teams coming in, a lot of Western Conference teams too. So it’s an opportunity for us to try to win some home games.”

Advertisement
Related
SportsJan. 24
Lindenwood streak continues, Southeast MBB drops Thursday cl...
SportsJan. 24
Howe’s double-double leads Oak Ridge GBB past Kelly 51-36
SportsJan. 24
Southeast WBB falters in second, drops road rivalry matchup ...
SportsJan. 23
Farmington hires Eckley, setting up conference rivalry with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEMO women take on Lindenwood on Thursday, Western Illinois on Saturday
SportsJan. 23
SEMO women take on Lindenwood on Thursday, Western Illinois on Saturday
SEMO men’s squad challenges Lindenwood, WIU in final two legs of road trip
SportsJan. 23
SEMO men’s squad challenges Lindenwood, WIU in final two legs of road trip
Oak Ridge gets big district win over Scott County Central
SportsJan. 23
Oak Ridge gets big district win over Scott County Central
Meadow Heights edges Leopold in double overtime
SportsJan. 23
Meadow Heights edges Leopold in double overtime
Caravan Cardinals take different paths to big leagues
SportsJan. 22
Caravan Cardinals take different paths to big leagues
Southeast Missouri State appoints John Klein as new women's soccer head coach
SportsJan. 22
Southeast Missouri State appoints John Klein as new women's soccer head coach
Kobe Watson reaches 1,000-point club as Scott City dominates Advance
SportsJan. 22
Kobe Watson reaches 1,000-point club as Scott City dominates Advance
Deck joins 1,000-point club as Jackson cruises past Poplar Bluff 58-47
SportsJan. 22
Deck joins 1,000-point club as Jackson cruises past Poplar Bluff 58-47
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy