St. Vincent's state championship hopes in volleyball end in semifinals

Unfortunately for the Indians, set three was close but they could not overcome the deficit as the Eagles managed to squeeze out the 3-0 victory. St. Vincent head coach Darren Verseman said despite the loss he wants his team to go into Saturday with confidence and believes it can win.

“They honestly care about one another and are disappointed in themselves. We had trouble passing. We didn’t control the first contact very well at all, and our setters couldn’t make up for it. We kind of spiraled from there but they didn’t quit,” Verseman said. “We talked in the locker room, and everybody’s way down and way down and way down. I was like, ‘Girls, you know, it’s not what any of us wanted, but you got one more chance to win the last game of the year.’ That’s the beauty of the format, is two teams are going to win their last game of the year, two teams out of the entire state, and if we stay down we’ve got no chance to do that.”

St. Vincent gets its shot to win its last game of the year at 2 p.m. Saturday against either Hermann or Fair Grove in the Class 2 third-place game. Verseman said some things have to change for the Indians to win.

“Our first ball contact has to be better either, either passing serves or when they’re putting the ball in play. We just have to deliver the ball a lot more accurately to our center so she has three options,” Verseman said. “That’s the main thing. After that, I’ll take my chances and if we get beat, we get beat then. But I’d like to see us give ourselves a better chance to do that.”