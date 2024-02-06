St. Vincent girls crush Park Hills Central in hoops season opener

FARMINGTON — In a star-studded matchup with a 9:40 a.m. tipoff, St. Vincent girls basketball lived up to the hype in its season opener with a 56-33 victory over Park Hills Central.

Using a big defensive stand early to pull ahead, the Indians won each quarter in the second game of the Amped Lifestyle Girls basketball Shootout at the Farmington Civic Center to easily seal their first game of the year.

One stat rings loud and true: Not once last season did the Park Hills Central Rebels score 33 or less points in a game. In fact, its low for the season was 44.

Even more interesting, the loss was the largest suffered by Park Hills Central since March 2021, and the largest regular-season loss since January 2013, to Vashon and Dexter, respectively.

It’s a time of celebration for St. Vincent faithful all around, as while the football team heads to semifinals, the volleyball team celebrates a state final-four appearance and the cross country teams continue to make big strides forward at state, girls basketball is making its statement.

The St. Vincent Indians are ready, able and excited to make a run at the MSHSAA Class 2 girls basketball state championship, and it looked no more evident than in their thrashing victory to open the season.

“It feels awesome,” Indians coach Mel Kirn said.

“Our girls have taken pride in their defense. They work hard in practice. They don’t care who scores, and our defense leads into our scoring a lot.”

The loss dropped Park Hills Central, which ventured all the way into the Class 4 championship game before losing to Lift For Life, to 0-1 in the new year after going an impressive 27-5 last season. The Rebels haven’t won less than 20 games since the 2012-13 season.

The win improved St. Vincent to 1-0, opening the season up with an Amped Lifestyle Girls Basketball Shootout victory against one of the very best outside team in the field.

For the Rubel twins, in their first season with St. Vincent after two years at Notre Dame, it was a second consecutive game against the Rebels after bowing out in last year’s Class 4 sectionals, and they looked far and away like veterans in the first game of the year.

Joined by senior Allie Patrick and junior Lana Adams, who missed much of the season last year as St. Vincent was largely led by now-junior Rylee Robinson, the Indians never trailed.