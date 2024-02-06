SoutheastHEALTH signs deal with SEMO to provide service to athletes

Southeast Missouri State University and SoutheastHEALTH announced a five-year partnership Wednesday in which the health care organization will provide orthopedic and sports medicine services for the university's NCAA Division I athletics program as well as its intermural and club sports participants and the school's performing arts students.

"This partnership will create what we believe will be the premier sports medicine program in the Ohio Valley Conference and one that certainly rivals any athlete program of our size," said university athletic director Brady Barke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon on the university campus. Southeast president Carlos Vargas said the partnership was the result of a request for proposals the university issued earlier this summer. "This is a wonderful opportunity for our two organizations to come together to provide students with wholistic, comprehensive and first-rate medical services here on our campus beginning with the 2019-2020 academic year."

SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Batemen added that the partnership "allows us to meet the needs of our community and is another example of how collaboration makes both participants even stronger."

Barke said that under the agreement, Southeast HEALTH will provide same-day services for university students whenever possible, with providers available around the clock to communicate with Southeast's athletic training staff and develop a plan to help track care and students' return to sports or their performing arts roles.

Under the agreement, SoutheastHEALTH will also provide: