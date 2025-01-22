Southeast Missouri State hired John Klein as head coach of the women's soccer team, as announced by athletic director Brady Barke on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

"We are excited to welcome John to SEMO as the new leader of our women's soccer program," said Barke. "John's track record speaks for itself. He does a tremendous job developing talent and is a proven winner. John is so well respected in the soccer community and has incredibly strong ties to the St. Louis area and this region."

Klein agreed to a three-year contract through 2027 to succeed Heather Nelson, who recently retired after a 26-year career as SEMO's founding coach.

A native of St. Louis, Klein previously coached both Columbia College's men's and women's soccer teams. He leaves CC as the winningest coach in the history of both programs.

He went 215-50-13 while leading the women's program. The Lady Cougars made 12 NAIA National Tournament appearances, one Elite Eight, and one Final Four in 13 years under Klein.