SportsJanuary 22, 2025

Southeast Missouri State appoints John Klein as new women's soccer head coach

Southeast Missouri State appoints John Klein as the new head coach for their women's soccer team, succeeding Heather Nelson. Klein, with a successful coaching history, signs a three-year contract through 2027.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco

Southeast Missouri State hired John Klein as head coach of the women's soccer team, as announced by athletic director Brady Barke on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

"We are excited to welcome John to SEMO as the new leader of our women's soccer program," said Barke. "John's track record speaks for itself. He does a tremendous job developing talent and is a proven winner. John is so well respected in the soccer community and has incredibly strong ties to the St. Louis area and this region."

Klein agreed to a three-year contract through 2027 to succeed Heather Nelson, who recently retired after a 26-year career as SEMO's founding coach.

A native of St. Louis, Klein previously coached both Columbia College's men's and women's soccer teams. He leaves CC as the winningest coach in the history of both programs.

He went 215-50-13 while leading the women's program. The Lady Cougars made 12 NAIA National Tournament appearances, one Elite Eight, and one Final Four in 13 years under Klein.

Klein led the men's team to a 343-124-50 record with 13 NAIA National Tournament berths, three Elite Eight appearances, and three Final Fours.

Klein played collegiately during the 1980s, splitting between two seasons at Duke (1983-1984) and Saint Louis (1985-1986).

Klein also played eight years professionally including stints with the St. Louis Ambush of the National Professional Soccer League (1992-96) and the St. Louis Storm of the Major Soccer League (1989-90; 1991-92).

The Redhawks finished last season 3-11-3 and were eliminated in the second round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Klein's son, John Klein III, played collegiate soccer at SLU and is currently playing professionally for St. Louis City 2.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

