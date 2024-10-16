The Jackson Indians softball team defeated Mehlville 12-1 in the Class 5 District 1 softball tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at the Jackson City Park. As last year’s district champion, the Indians' main goal for 2024 is to repeat.

The Indians wasted no time putting runs on the board, scoring three in the bottom of the first off the bats of Rilee Monighan and Sydney Jones. Jackson poured it on in the bottom of the second inning, scoring six runs including a grand slam by Jones to put the Indians ahead 9-1. Three more runs in the fourth and three outs in the top of the fifth spelled victory for Jackson as they move into the semifinal on Saturday.

Indians head coach Shawn Wilding said that while Mehlville had good pitching, his team capitalized on the Panthers' defensive mistakes.

“We took advantage of some mistakes. Sydney Jones took advantage of that bases-loaded situation with a grand slam. She was the only player in our starting lineup who hadn’t hit a home run yet, so a big player stepped up in a big moment. We needed that with two outs and things not going right, we were popping the ball up a lot,” Wilding said. “Lillian[Douglas] is a good pitcher for them[Mehlvillle]. If she has just a little more defense behind her, it’s a different ball. We were highly confident and got a big hit when we needed to. But we move on, you ain't gonna complain about winning at this time. If you don't win, you're going home.”

Jackson will get either Northwest (Cedar Hill) or Seckman on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lindbergh High School. The Indians have wins over both teams this season, a 4-3 walk-off over Northwest and a 9-6 victory over Seckman.

Even with victories over those teams, Wilding said any coach knows during playoff time, anything can happen.

“We got Northwest or Seckman, they're going to be hungry. Both coaches have good ball clubs, two very good teams. So it's not gonna be a cakewalk, nobody wants to go home so somebody's gotta have a little extra edge,” Wilding said.