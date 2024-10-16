The Jackson Indians softball team defeated Mehlville 12-1 in the Class 5 District 1 softball tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at the Jackson City Park. As last year’s district champion, the Indians' main goal for 2024 is to repeat.
The Indians wasted no time putting runs on the board, scoring three in the bottom of the first off the bats of Rilee Monighan and Sydney Jones. Jackson poured it on in the bottom of the second inning, scoring six runs including a grand slam by Jones to put the Indians ahead 9-1. Three more runs in the fourth and three outs in the top of the fifth spelled victory for Jackson as they move into the semifinal on Saturday.
Indians head coach Shawn Wilding said that while Mehlville had good pitching, his team capitalized on the Panthers' defensive mistakes.
“We took advantage of some mistakes. Sydney Jones took advantage of that bases-loaded situation with a grand slam. She was the only player in our starting lineup who hadn’t hit a home run yet, so a big player stepped up in a big moment. We needed that with two outs and things not going right, we were popping the ball up a lot,” Wilding said. “Lillian[Douglas] is a good pitcher for them[Mehlvillle]. If she has just a little more defense behind her, it’s a different ball. We were highly confident and got a big hit when we needed to. But we move on, you ain't gonna complain about winning at this time. If you don't win, you're going home.”
Jackson will get either Northwest (Cedar Hill) or Seckman on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lindbergh High School. The Indians have wins over both teams this season, a 4-3 walk-off over Northwest and a 9-6 victory over Seckman.
Even with victories over those teams, Wilding said any coach knows during playoff time, anything can happen.
“We got Northwest or Seckman, they're going to be hungry. Both coaches have good ball clubs, two very good teams. So it's not gonna be a cakewalk, nobody wants to go home so somebody's gotta have a little extra edge,” Wilding said.
The Cape Central Tigers were eliminated from the Class 4 District 1 tournament after a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Raiders of North County in the quarterfinal. Audrey Ray led the Tigers on offense going 2-2 with a walk and three RBIs. Bella Pattingill pitched the complete game finishing with 14 strikeouts to two walks and six earned runs.
Saxony Lutheran defeated Herculaneum 15-0 in four innings to advance to the semifinal round of the Class 3 District 1 tournament on Thursday in St. Louis. Maddie Preusser hit two home runs and drove in nine runs to lead the Crusaders in a landslide victory. Lilly Roth threw four scoreless innings allowing only three hits and striking out four batters.
Saxony Lutheran will take on the winner between Perryville and Lutheran South, who play on Friday.
The Chaffee Red Devils defeated the Lancers of St. Pius X 6-0 in the Class 2 District 1 tournament quarterfinal. Chaffee hit by committee with five different players hitting RBIs for the Red Devils. Reese Van Pelt pitched the complete game shutout with seven strikeouts to no walks and no earned runs.
The Kelly Hawks defeated the Blue Jays of Jefferson 10-4 in the Class 2 District 1 tournament quarterfinal. Blaire Riley led the offense of the Hawks going 3-4 with an RBI while scoring twice herself. Alexis Wilson pitched the complete game finishing with three strikeouts to one walk and four earned runs.
Chaffee and Kelly will meet in the Class 2 District 1 semi-final on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the host site in Chaffee.
