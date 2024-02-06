All sections
SportsJanuary 31, 2025

Skyhawks trounce Redhawks in Lexi Rubel’s return to Cape Girardeau

UT Martin's Kenley McCarn shines with 23 points as the Skyhawks dominate Southeast Missouri State 78-54. Lexi Rubel returns with 9 rebounds, while SEMO's Ainaya Williams nearly achieves a triple-double.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
UT Martin’s Lexi Rubel and Southeast Missouri State’s Ainaya Williams battles for a rebound on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.
UT Martin's Lexi Rubel and Southeast Missouri State's Ainaya Williams battles for a rebound on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Southeast Missouri State’s Skylar drives to the basket against UT Martin on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.
Southeast Missouri State's Skylar drives to the basket against UT Martin on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Southeast Missouri State’s Lexi McCully handles the ball against UT Martin on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.
Southeast Missouri State's Lexi McCully handles the ball against UT Martin on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Southeast Missouri State’s Anjelicia Del Valle puts up a shot against UT Martin on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.
Southeast Missouri State's Anjelicia Del Valle puts up a shot against UT Martin on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Southeast Missouri State’s Jariyah Williamson dribbles the ball against UT Martin on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.
Southeast Missouri State's Jariyah Williamson dribbles the ball against UT Martin on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

Kenley McCarn scored 23 points to lead UT Martin past Southeast Missouri State 78-54 on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.

Shae Littleford scored 14 points and Anaya Brown added 13 points for three Skyhawks (8-14, 5-6 OVC). Notre Dame alum and UT Martin junior Lexi Rubel scored five points but led the team with nine rebounds.

The freshman led the way for the Redhawks (4-16, 2-9 OVC), as Zoe Best scored a team-high 17 points and center Ainaya Williams scored 16 points with nine rebounds and eight blocks for a near triple-double.

This has been Williams’ best game since scoring 22 points with nine rebounds against Tennessee Tech on Jan. 16.

“I would say that what kind of clicked for me tonight is that I needed to start to step it up,” Williams said. “I kind of been struggling with staying in the game, which affects my offense and my defense. So tonight, I was able to stay in for a long time without fouls.”

The Redhawks shot 38.9 percent from the field (21-of-54), including 25 percent from the three-point line (5-of-20), and 70-percent from the free throw line (7-10). The Skyhawks held the advantage from three-point line (7-of-19) and the charity stripe (25-of-26).

The Redhawks started the game on an 8-2 run for the Redhawks early in the first quarter. SEMO ended the opening period leading 14-11 after a buzzer-beating three-pointer from half-court by Jariyah Williamson.

A 14-0 run in the second quarter propelled the Skyhawks to the front, as they went into halftime leading 33-21.

Being held to seven points in the second quarter proved to be the Redhawks’ undoing. They were competitive in the third quarter, with UT Martin only able to extend its lead to one point. A 28-17 fourth quarter was more than what the Skyhawks needed to complete the rout.

To say this is a rebuild season at SEMO would be an understatement. It is a brand new roster with a coach experiencing Division I basketball for the first time herself.

Growing pains were expected this season but at least the Redhawks can take solace in currently exceeding the expectations of a last-place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Redhawks are tied with SIUE and Morehead State for eighth place in the OVC and the final spot in the conference tournament. SEMO will host last-place Tennessee State on Saturday, Feb. 1.

“Obviously, we need to win really bad,” Williams said.

