Skyhawks trounce Redhawks in Lexi Rubel’s return to Cape Girardeau

Kenley McCarn scored 23 points to lead UT Martin past Southeast Missouri State 78-54 on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Show Me Center.

Shae Littleford scored 14 points and Anaya Brown added 13 points for three Skyhawks (8-14, 5-6 OVC). Notre Dame alum and UT Martin junior Lexi Rubel scored five points but led the team with nine rebounds.

The freshman led the way for the Redhawks (4-16, 2-9 OVC), as Zoe Best scored a team-high 17 points and center Ainaya Williams scored 16 points with nine rebounds and eight blocks for a near triple-double.

This has been Williams’ best game since scoring 22 points with nine rebounds against Tennessee Tech on Jan. 16.

“I would say that what kind of clicked for me tonight is that I needed to start to step it up,” Williams said. “I kind of been struggling with staying in the game, which affects my offense and my defense. So tonight, I was able to stay in for a long time without fouls.”

The Redhawks shot 38.9 percent from the field (21-of-54), including 25 percent from the three-point line (5-of-20), and 70-percent from the free throw line (7-10). The Skyhawks held the advantage from three-point line (7-of-19) and the charity stripe (25-of-26).