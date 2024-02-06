Seniors reflect on only season of Saxony Lutheran football

While high schools across the area prepare for the final varsity week of the regular season, the football dream for six Saxony Lutheran seniors came to its storybook ending.

As the sun was setting in Benton, the Crusaders completed their perfect introduction to football with a 40-win over Kelly to finish the junior varsity season 8-0.

"I think it was a great experience," Saxony Lutheran senior Seth Mueller said. "I would definitely do it again, and I'd recommend others to do it."

As a first-year football program, the Saxony Lutheran was only eligible to compete in junior varsity. They went on the road from Doniphan, to Kentucky, to Illinois to Perryville, where a JV game at St. Vincent had the crowd of a varsity homecoming.

The Crusaders' 15 upperclassmen had a physical advantage that carried them through a series of road games against JV squads comprising underclassmen.

Nevertheless, the experience for the seniors went a long way. This was a dream not originally thought possible when they first arrived as freshmen.

One of them was senior running back Ethan Bohnert, who was not a high school athlete but instead an aspiring bodybuilder.

"Being able to play football at the JV level, even for my school, it means a lot to me," said senior running back Ethan Bohnert. "I never thought we'd have a football program, and I've been praying and praying over the years, and finally it happened, and I just love the sport. I love the chemistry, and I love my family."

Bohnert was one of five seniors who found the end zone during the game. It was extra special for him because he had to fight through the pain of a broken hand to carry the ball for one more game.

"To get to the end zone one more time was something really special for me," Bohnert said. "We talked about before the game how I was going to receive the handoff, even with my hand broken in three different spots. You just have to persevere past the small things and do what's best for you."