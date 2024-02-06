SEMO's late surge falls short against Morehead State

Chrishawn Coleman scored 26 points to lead the Morehead State Eagles over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 64-61 on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Show Me Center.

A last-second rebound and layup by Maia Rosarion gave the Eagles the go-ahead basket. A free throw afterward put her at the 20-point mark on the day. She also grabbed 15 rebounds for the double-double as the Eagles outrebounded the Redhawks 34-30.

"She was one of our biggest, main persons to worry about," SEMO guard Da’Kariya Jackson said, "and she got up, she got away from us at the end of the basket."

Jackson led the Redhawks with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Zoe Best and Skylar Barnes each scored 10 points while Lexi McCully and Ainaya Williams each added eight points for SEMO.

Jackson hit a three-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter to tie the game 48-48. A pair of free throws by McCully gave SEMO a 60-58 lead with 1:45 left in the game.

SEMO lost in the final seconds despite making seven three-pointers and holding Morehead State to only one basket in 11 attempts from the arc.