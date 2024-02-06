All sections
SportsOctober 3, 2024

SEMO volleyball wins home opener over Little Rock

SEMO volleyball triumphs in home opener, defeating Little Rock 3-1. Coach Yankus praises team's resilience and looks ahead to conference challenges. Catch them against Tennessee State this weekend.

Justin Trovillion
SEMO celebrates after scoring the match-winning point to defeat Little Rock during the game on October 2.
SEMO celebrates after scoring the match-winning point to defeat Little Rock during the game on October 2. Photo Courtesy of Carrie Trovillion - Freelance Photographer

The SEMO volleyball team played at Houck Field House for the first time this season, defeating the Little Rock Trojans three sets to one.

The Ohio Valley Conference opponent Trojans started with a bang, taking set one from the Redhawks 25-20. SEMO rebounded and defeated Little Rock in the next three sets to win the match and defend their home court.

Redhawks head coach Julie Yankus said her team has struggled putting teams away but she was proud of how they finished the job in this match.

“We clawed our way out after a slow start in the first set, so I’m proud of how we responded. I think we hit negative in the first set and then we didn't let that deter us, it takes three so I’m proud of what we did. Our middles stepped up, they scored a lot which was awesome to see, and we've needed that,” Yankus said. “I think we passed really well, and Nina played well defensively in the libero spot. I’m proud of everybody, and our whole team is great, even our bench is awesome.”

October 2 is the latest home opener for the Redhawks during Yankus’ tenure as head coach. SEMO played in several tournaments in non-conference play, including taking a set from Power Four conference Ole Miss at the Arkansas State Tournament. Yankus said challenging themselves against those tough teams helps the Redhawks prepare for conference play.

“We just know that everybody in the OVC is going to be tough. You look at the records and what's happening from last year to this year, it's completely different, and it's just level across the board. I think that prepared us.” Yankus said. “We had to take some licks a little bit in that non-conference schedule, but it just prepares you. It doesn't help you to play a bunch of bunnies, and we did not. So I think that was good. We just need to continue to figure out how to win.”

The Redhawks were picked to finish first in the conference in the preseason poll which is not new for SEMO as they have been in the conference championship four out of the last five seasons. Yankus said she and the team know being picked first puts a target on their backs but she is more concerned with finding a team identity.

“Regardless of that preseason poll, people are gunning for us, even though we're a brand new team. We’re just excited to continue to respond to that and we’ve had a ton of different players playing very diversified offensively. I don't think teams can know what to expect from us because we don't know what to expect from us yet.”

SEMO is back in action at home this weekend with a series against Tennessee State on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

