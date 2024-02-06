SEMO MBB sneaks by Central Arkansas in 77-73 overtime thriller

CONWAY, Ark. — The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks men's basketball team entered the Farris Center on Thursday night with a lot of swagger.

And, a win.

In a game that featured 15 lead changes and saw neither team go in front by more than six points, BJ Ward's deep 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining iced SEMO's 77-73 overtime victory over Central Arkansas.

It was the Redhawks' first road win of the season and just their second true road win since Jan. 28, 2023.

"Anytime you go on the road in college basketball, road wins are like gold," Korn said. "It wasn't pretty. That's never going to be pretty. And I thought our kids just kind of hung in there, hung in there, hung in there, and then made as many plays as they could towards the end. So, I just think it speaks to what we can become. Because if we clean up some free throws and clean up some late-game situational things with some execution, who knows what can happen."

Every time it looked like SEMO would go on a run, the Bears answered.

Teddy Washington Jr. put the Redhawks ahead 64-60 by sinking a 3-pointer with 3:10 left in the second half before Central Arkansas responded with two straight baskets to tie things up. Deadlocked at 66-66 with 10 seconds to go, Washington Jr. fired a jump shot from the foul line that went in and out of the basket to send things to overtime.

After trailing 68-66 early in overtime, SEMO rallied to take a pair of two-point leads — its last one coming on a driving jumper from Rob Martin with 1:56 remaining.

Ward provided the exclamation point by sinking a deep 3-pointer that gave the Redhawks a 75-71 edge with 26 seconds remaining. The sophomore scored a game-high 19 points on 6 of 13 shooting and has now scored double-digits in each game this season.