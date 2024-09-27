SEMO men’s basketball to field a deeper roster in 2024-25

Last season’s SEMO men’s basketball team was a microcosm of the new norm. Battling inconsistencies and a deep league, the Redhawks – who were coming off an OVC title and NCAA tournament appearance in 2022-23 – suffered their worst single season finish since 2020 after falling to 9-22.

However, as the first official practice kicked off on Monday and the countdown to the 2024-25 season begins, there is a new wave of optimism surrounding the program.

SEMO will feature a roster of developing young talent, new transfers, and a small-but-crucial dose of experience, anchored by star junior guard Rob Martin. With three of last season’s top five scorers gone, including three-point machine Adam Larson (Chattanooga), change is still a constant. But if the recent past is a guide, excitement – for better or worse – should be too.

When asked about his current team and new crop of talent, fourth-year head coach Brad Korn was quick to describe them in one particular way.

“This is a group of workers, so they’ve just come in and worked,” he said.

That hard work and talent all starts with Martin, who, following strong freshman and sophomore campaigns, gives the Redhawks a promising foundation to build upon for the new season.

“I just feel like I’m more comfortable,” Martin said. “I have the experience playing last year in knowing just how to play the game. This year, I feel like I’m being more of a leader.”

Based on what Korn has witnessed first-hand, he agrees.

“The thing about a good player like Rob is there is much more growth with him not just on the court, but in watching film and trying to develop a little bit more of a leadership role as well.”