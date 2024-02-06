Born and raised in Athens, Georgia, Jaylon Stone grew up wanting to wear the red and black on the football field at the college level.

Eventually, he got his wish — sort of.

“I lived up the street from the school (University of Georgia),” Stone said. “Of course, that was my dream and stuff, but eventually I got an opportunity out here.

“I really didn't start getting recruited until after my junior year. SEMO was one of the first schools to reach out to me and they always stayed consistent. And when I came up here, it felt like home.”

In February of 2023, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman from Clarke Central High School committed to SEMO despite receiving other Division I-FCS offers from schools such as UT Martin, Alabama State, and — this week’s opponent — Tennessee Tech.

Today, Stone is an important cog in SEMO’s 5-1 season. Few outside of the program anticipated that the young sophomore would be the breakout defensive player he has become for the No. 11 team in the nation over the past two weeks. Defensive coordinator Ricky Coon said it all started with his maturation and organic development in the offseason.

“I think we knew Jaylon was talented,” Coon said. “He was just a little immature and he's done a good job at improving that. Obviously I get a front row seat now. I'm coaching those guys, so I've been able to kind of get my hands on them, and he's done a really good job of doing everything that I've asked him to do and kind of accept his role because we rotate four guys in there.

“He's been playing with a really high motor this whole season and he’s starting to show up with the sacks and those kind of things. He’s just a good kid, super talented. Doesn't even know how good he can be yet. His best football is ahead of him.”

While he still has yet to become an every-down lineman, Stone has made his presence felt over the past two games. Against both Northwestern State and Eastern Illinois, the defensive tackle combined for eight tackles and two sacks to match last season’s numbers. Stone has also emerged as one of the centerpieces of a SEMO defensive unit that currently ranks in the FCS top 30 in red zone defense (T-24th), sacks per game (T-6th), and total defense (26th).