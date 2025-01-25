Scott Mississippi Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Day 1 Roundup

The No. 5 seed Oak Ridge Blue Jays defeated the No. 4 seed Kelly Hawks 49-47 in the first round of the tournament.

The Blue Jays had three players in double-figures, led by Reagan Howe with 14 points and followed by Madyson Ruehling and Kaeyln Deckerd with 12 each. Paige Klipfel and Kaylee Still led Kelly on offense with 12 points each.

The first half was all Oak Ridge, who capitalized on Kelly's mistakes, mainly too many turnovers and fouls. The Blue Jays rebounded much better than the Hawks and led 26-15 at the half.

The second half started all Kelly as the Hawks exploded with a 7-0 run to shorten the lead to four. The teams traded baskets throughout the rest of the half, but ultimately, the Blue Jays pulled out the win.

Oak Ridge head coach Julie Ward said it was a competitive battle and she was proud of how her team fought for the win.

“At the end, we just did a couple of little things right and that's what got us the win in this game. We turned the ball over a lot tonight, I think it was about 25 and in the last minute, we turned it over again,” Ward said. “Our freshman, Kaeyln Deckerd came down and had a huge defensive stop, she got that steal and was able to hang on to the ball. It just goes to show you, my girls, they'll come out and they'll play hard for you, and they'll do the right things. We're just very fortunate to get that one today.”

Oak Ridge moves on to play No. 1 seed Chaffee on Monday at 5:15 p.m. while Kelly gets a bye straight into the consolation championship on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Delta vs Charleston

The No. 2 seed Delta Bobcats defeated the No. 7 seed Charleston Blue Jays 93-21 in the first round of the tournament.

Delta had four players in double-figures, led by Jade Berry with 28, Grace Ancell finished with 20 while Lillie Boitnott and Raelin Nanney had 17 and 11, respectively.

Charleston freshman Ver’Nisha Haynes led the offense of the Blue Jays with all of their 21 points.

Delta had the game won from the jump as they scored first and never looked back, making it extremely difficult for Charleston to score or defend.