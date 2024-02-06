In a Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament preview, the Scott City Rams defeated the Kelly Hawks 87-47 Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Scott City.

The Rams’ home win breaks an eight-game losing streak against their rivals. The seniors made sure to avenge those loses in a big way.

"I mean, losing to them three times last year, that's pretty disheartening," Scott City senior Kobe Watson said. "So this year, we wanted to come out and make a statement win, and we didn't want them to get any confidence, especially coming into the into our place to play and go into the Christmas tournament next week. We wanted it to be a bad win. We didn't want them to get any confidence."

The Rams came out the gate charging with a 13-2 run. Kelly clawed back with a 12-4 run of its own but Scott City regained momentum, ending the competitive period leading 28-20.

"We jumped up to a pretty good lead," Watson said. "But after that, we got kind of lackadaisical on defense. On the defensive end, gave a couple of layups and took a couple bad shots, but in the end, we stuck together, got a bunch of shots around the rim and played pretty solid defense."

Breaden Walton, who finished the game with a team-high 23 points, hit a buzzer-beating three point basket to end the opening period. The rest of his points came from inside the paint and free-throw line.

"He had so many good takes where he finished at the rim," Watson said of Walton.

Led by Jaylan Rulo’s 10 points, the Rams outscored the Hawks 25-9 in the second quarter to put the rout in motion with a 53-29 halftime lead. Rulo finished the game with 17 points.