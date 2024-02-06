Saxony Lutheran girls top Scott County Central 60-47 to kick off 2025

JACKSON — Kenzie Keys led the way with 16 points, Timora Criddle added 15 and Saxony Lutheran girls basketball cruised past Scott County Central 60-47 on Friday night at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Freshmen Allie Niccum and Emmalee Mueller added eight points apiece for the Crusaders (3-6), who extended a slew of positive streaks with their victory: they improved to 9-0 against Scott County Central in program history, remained undefeated on their home court this season and, perhaps most importantly, snapped a two-game skid.

Alysa Adams paced Scott County Central (6-5) with a game-high 21 points, and freshman Madison Klaffer dropped 15.

“I was proud of the way that they handled themselves tonight,” Saxony Lutheran head coach Chris Crawford said. “The last few days of practice, and last week, we've really been focusing on attacking in the paint and playing great defense. I think, for the most part, we did that really well.”

Saxony Lutheran made 4 of its first 5 from the floor as part of a 12-4 run and 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter that was capped by Criddle’s smooth 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Crusaders followed that up by scoring 13 of the next 16 to put the margin in double digits for the majority of the game.

Saxony Lutheran led 30-18 at halftime and were up by as much as 17 late in the second half. The Crusaders were also lethal from long range after draining six total 3s, including four from Criddle and Niccum, in the opening half alone.