SportsOctober 16, 2024

ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 

Scott City volleyball triumphs over New Madrid County Central in four sets, marking their fourth consecutive win. Key players shine as the team boosts their season record to 17-9-3.

Southeast Missourian
Scott City coach Cindy Henry looks on from the sidelines during a recent volleyball match in Scott City. 
Scott City coach Cindy Henry looks on from the sidelines during a recent volleyball match in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

The Scott City volleyball team secured a four-set victory against New Madrid County Central (21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16) on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Scott City.

The Rams have won six of their last seven matches, extending their current winning streak to four games, and improving their season record to 17-9-3.

The match began with a setback for Scott City as they lost the first set 21-25. However, the team demonstrated resilience by bouncing back to win the next three sets. The Rams dominated the second set with a 25-15 win and maintained their momentum with consecutive 25-16 victories in the third and fourth sets.

Journey Black showcased her defensive skills with 16 digs and contributed two aces. Ramsey Spinks played a versatile role, recording four kills, 33 assists, and 17 digs, along with one ace. Layla Estes added to the team's defensive strength with 17 digs. Offensive efforts were led by Lilyan Landis, who achieved 14 kills and four aces, and Makenna Gentry, who added seven kills, eight digs, and five aces. Maggie Jones also contributed with eight kills and 17 digs. The collective efforts of these players emphasized the importance of teamwork in securing the victory.

The victory over New Madrid County Central underscores Scott City's strong form and potential for future successes. As the team gears up for their next match against East Prairie, local support and anticipation continue to grow.

For more on Scott City's recent performances, visit Scott City volleyball edges Woodland 3-2 on memorable ‘Pink Out’ night

