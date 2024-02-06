Scott City VB edges Woodland 3-2 on memorable ‘Pink Out’ night

Thursday night’s 3-2 victory over Woodland meant a little more to the Scott City Lady Rams volleyball team and their community.

Head coach Cindy Henry’s squad was playing for more than just a District 2 playoff seed or a continued winning streak — they were playing for those diagnosed with or impacted by cancer. Rams nation came together to honor those individuals by holding their annual ‘Pink Out’ game at Scott City High School.

“We have a lot of players affected by cancer that are a large part of our community as well,” Henry said. “So, tonight means a lot. We try to raise money for a person in our community, which is Gretchen Nurnberger, and she is a part of our school and does a lot for our students. We're just trying to give back to people like that.”

Thursday, Oct. 10 also marked the 10-year anniversary of Ashley Gentry’s cancer diagnosis. Ashley is the mother of Scott City senior Kenna Gentry.

“She just pushes me,” Kenna said. “Just by her experience and then through just verbal confirmation. I’m proud of her and she's proud of me every day. I just really love passing that on.”

Using it as extra motivation, Scott City (16-9-2) started off hot and finished strong, outlasting the Cardinals (11-13) behind big games from Kenna and fellow senior Lily Landis.

Action began in the Lady Rams’ favor as they jumped out to a quick 5-0 advantage in the opening set.

A timeout by Woodland changed its luck as the away squad shifted the momentum and went up 16-11 within the blink of an eye. Despite Woodland’s best efforts to cap off a comeback, Scott City scored six unanswered to storm in front 24-23. Landis and freshman Skylar Watson stole the spotlight right back, recording back-to-back kills to finish off Set 1, 26-24, in favor of Scott City.

The momentum flipped to the Woodland corner in the ensuing set when the Cardinals stormed out to a 13-6 lead, which forced a Lady Rams timeout.