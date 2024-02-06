All sections
SportsDecember 12, 2024

Scott City prove worthy of high Christmas Tournament seed with dominating home win

Scott City Rams dominate early season with a decisive 81-22 win over St. Pius X, proving their No. 5 seed worth for the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Key players shine despite missing top talent.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Scott City's Kaden Lowery shoots a free throw against NMCC on Friday, Dec. 6, in Scott City.
Scott City's Kaden Lowery shoots a free throw against NMCC on Friday, Dec. 6, in Scott City.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

While everyone else in the Southeast Missouri area spends the first month of the 2024-25 boys basketball season in tournaments, the Scott City Rams have spent theirs regularly, winning one game at a time in preparation for the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

The Rams recently improved to 3-0 on the young season with a dominating 81-22 victory at home over St. Pius X on Tuesday, Dec. 10. That game was Scott City’s as soon as the Rams went on a 38-3 run throughout the first quarter.

Kaiden Lowery led the herd with 18 points. The sophomore previously scored 16 points during their win over defending Class 3 champion New Madrid County Central on Dec. 6.

Senior Jaylen Rulo and sophomore Braeden Walton each scored 13 points while seniors Kobe Waston and AJ Hayden added 12 points a piece.

Watson scored 30 points in Scott City’s season-opening win over Meadow Heights and 23 against NMCC. His 12 points on Tuesday showed that he’s not the only scoring option on this deep Rams team.

“We don't have any weak links on our team,” Watson said.

Shortly before that game, the seeds for the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament came out with the Rams slotted at No. 5, set to face their arch-rivals, the Kelly Hawks, on Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center. A year ago, the Rams were an eighth seed, and a 12th seed the year before, where they shocked the region with a win over No. 5 Notre Dame in 2022.

The Rams are still missing one of their top players in Jackson Gloth but have the young depth, led by Lowery, to

“We still got a bunch of young guys that came up that do a big job for us,” Watson said. “Even with Jackson Gloth being out, we've had a couple of kids step up.”

Scott City will travel to Oran to take on the Eagles on Friday, Dec. 13. The Eagles (2-2) lost a road game at Risco, 77-42, and defeated Kelly in the consolation final at the Oran Invitational Tournament on Dec. 6.

Carson Kern Is a key player to watch on Oran. Kern scored 88 points throughout the OIT including 30 against Kelly to win the consolation crown.

“Kern a tough guy,” Oran coach Corey Davis said on Dec. 6. “I joke around that he’s a wild Mustang and you can’t saddle him. You just got to let him go.”

The Rams will later host the Hawks in a tournament preview on Dec. 17 and travel to St. Vincent on Dec. 20 for their final tuneup.

