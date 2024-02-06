While everyone else in the Southeast Missouri area spends the first month of the 2024-25 boys basketball season in tournaments, the Scott City Rams have spent theirs regularly, winning one game at a time in preparation for the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

The Rams recently improved to 3-0 on the young season with a dominating 81-22 victory at home over St. Pius X on Tuesday, Dec. 10. That game was Scott City’s as soon as the Rams went on a 38-3 run throughout the first quarter.

Kaiden Lowery led the herd with 18 points. The sophomore previously scored 16 points during their win over defending Class 3 champion New Madrid County Central on Dec. 6.

Senior Jaylen Rulo and sophomore Braeden Walton each scored 13 points while seniors Kobe Waston and AJ Hayden added 12 points a piece.

Watson scored 30 points in Scott City’s season-opening win over Meadow Heights and 23 against NMCC. His 12 points on Tuesday showed that he’s not the only scoring option on this deep Rams team.

“We don't have any weak links on our team,” Watson said.