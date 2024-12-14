SIKESTON — The Jackson Indians rebounded from their semifinal loss Thursday and tamed the Notre Dame Bulldogs 52-45 to win third place Friday, Dec. 13, at the SEMO Conference Tournament.

Kole Deck led the charge with 25 points for the Indians with two 3-pointers and 13 free throws.

Brent Dohogne led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Kolton Johnson added 12 points with three baskets from beyond the 3-point line.

The Indians set the tone early with a 5-0 lead to start the game. Three 3-pointers, including two from Kolton Thoma, paced the Indians in an early 11-3 run to lead 17-11 after the first quarter.

Dohogne opened the second quarter with a mid-range basket to make it a four-point game. A 3-pointer by Johnson minutes later lowered the deficit to three points, 19-16, with 4:50 left.

Logan Landewee’s mid-range bucket pulled the Bulldogs within a basket (20-18) with 2:30 left in the first half. The point guard finished the game with six points, four of which came from the charity stripe.

A pair of free throws by Deck broke up Notre Dame’s 7-3 run and gave Jackson further separation entering halftime. A 3-pointer by Jory Thoma sent both teams into their locker rooms at halftime with the Indians leading 25-20.