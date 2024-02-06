Wrestling has always been one of those sports that has struggled with maintaining participants, and its overall health ebbed and flowed with the times.

Jackson High School remains the standard in our area, always putting together full varsity lineups and sending a handful of wrestlers to the state tournament year after year. Its legacy stretches throughout the coaching ranks at Cape Central, as two of its head coaches in the 2020s were members of Jackson's 2015 team.

Notre Dame and Cape Central are currently enjoying youth movements that are giving them a chance to compete in duel meets. For Notre Dame, three of its four seniors saw the program grow with them throughout their four years on the mat.

However, the greatest sign of the sport's improving health in the area is the birth of the Kelly High School wrestling team in Benton. More importantly, its inception is not the creation of its coach.

Jerry Winberry is in his second academic year as Kelly's principal and has previously amassed 17 years of wrestling coaching experience within the region at Sikeston, Notre Dame, and New Madrid County Central. However, it was the vocal demands of his students that led to the creation of the wrestling program.

"I'd come to Kelly to be the high school principal, and I really didn't think that I was going to have the opportunity to ever coach again," Winberry said. "I've had several of the kids come up to me and say, 'Hey, when are we getting a wrestling program?' It just kind of started from there."

The students who wanted to establish the wrestling program were challenged to amass the number of potential participants and sign the petition to present it to the school board.

It was a challenge they accepted and accomplished.