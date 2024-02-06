Notre Dame seniors see wrestling program grow with them

When Sam Criddle, Caleb Klipfel, and Cole Williams were freshmen on the Notre Dame wrestling team, they were among the few and the proud.

Now, they celebrate their senior night along with Parker McGee, leading a group of 18 Bulldogs in a quad-meet on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Notre Dame High School.

As they grew, the wrestling program grew with them.

"It's been really cool to see it grow this much because as a freshman, I never thought that it would be this big," Criddle said. "I always thought when it went down to my senior year, it's just going to be me and Caleb and Cole and maybe a handful of other kids that done it. But I'm really impressed to see this growing since our coach (Garrett Watson) is now a teacher here at school, it's helped a lot."

The Bulldogs wrestled Dexter, Herculaneum, and first-year program Kelly during the quad-meet. Criddle capped off his night with a 30-second pin against Kelly's Colton Uhrhan.

"I do like having the opportunity to wrestle three times in my senior night, and giving my parents and all my teammates and the rest of the crowd a good opportunity to see what I've done," Criddle said.

A couple of years ago, Criddle was one of five Notre Dame wrestlers who qualified for the Class 1 state tournament. They had only six male wrestlers and a pair of females at the time and took pride in having quality wrestlers while not having quantity. Criddle missed out on the state tournament last year but Klipfel managed to qualify for the state his junior year.

Notre Dame now has the quantity and is striving for the quality to match up. Williams argued that the roster is larger because the standard of intensity in the practice room has gone down since his underclassmen years.

"I feel like Coach (Watson) has really made it less of a challenge over the years," Williams said. "It's just a lot more people than it used to be but we don't really get pushed as hard. So I feel like we got a bigger roster, but our roster is not as conditioned."