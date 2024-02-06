Saxony Lutheran defeated Kennett in straight sets to improve to 15-13-1 on the season.

The Crusaders are 7-5 since the start of the SEMO Conference Tournament.

"I feel like the girls are really coming along and starting to come together when we need to right at the end of the season," Saxony Lutheran head coach Stephanie Brown said. "We had a tough Jackson Tournament and got some big wins. We beat Lindbergh, we beat Valle Catholic, we lost to Nerinx Hall in three but we were right there for all of those matches. I was super proud of the girls in the way they performed over the weekend, and we were able to build on that, take some of that momentum to bring it into this game here."

Kennett dropped to 15-13-1 on the season and had a similar run entering Monday. The Indians were 5-2 since the start of the SEMO Conference.

Kennett will host Sikeston on senior night Tuesday, while Saxony Lutheran travels to Poplar Bluff.

Around Southeast Missouri

Golf: Notre Dame finished second in the Class 2 District 1 Tournament at Ste. Genevieve on Monday. The Bulldogs shot a 350, nine stokes behind district champion MICDS. Eliza Barnette led the Bulldogs with a score of 77 and a third place finish. As a group, the Bulldogs qualified for the Class 2 state tournament next week.