Roundup: Chaffee softball wins two games and other local results

The Chaffee softball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a big doubleheader sweep over Farmington and Cape Central on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Chaffee.

Reese Van Pelt broke the school's career RBI record previously set by Sydney Walker when she drove in her 114th run. She had a total of four RBIs during the doubleheader, split evenly between a 12-0 win over Cape Central and a 10-0 win over Farmington.

Van Pelt gave up only one run in the circle and struck out nine against Cape Central. At the plate, she went 2 for 3 against the Tigers with two doubles and two RBIs. Jersie Lynn also went 2 for 3 with a team-high three RBIs.

Carlyanne Cossou pitched a five-inning gem similar to Van Pelt with six strikeouts and one hit allowed against Farmington.