Roundup: Chaffee softball wins two games and other local results

The Chaffee softball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a big doubleheader sweep over Farmington and Cape Central on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Chaffee.
Reese Van Pelt broke the school's career RBI record previously set by Sydney Walker when she drove in her 114th run. She had a total of four RBIs during the doubleheader, split evenly between a 12-0 win over Cape Central and a 10-0 win over Farmington.
Van Pelt gave up only one run in the circle and struck out nine against Cape Central. At the plate, she went 2 for 3 against the Tigers with two doubles and two RBIs. Jersie Lynn also went 2 for 3 with a team-high three RBIs.
Carlyanne Cossou pitched a five-inning gem similar to Van Pelt with six strikeouts and one hit allowed against Farmington.
Jocelyn Hanlon led the Red Devils at the plate with a 3-for-3 night, while Millie Carroll drove in three runs on a 2-for-2 performance at the plate.
Tennis: Jackson defeated Saxony Lutheran 5-4 to close out the regular season with a 16-3-1 record. Both teams split the singles matches evenly, but the Indians won two of the three doubles matches to secure the win. Next for Jackson is the Class 3 District 1 individual tournament at Kirkwood Park. The first two rounds begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, and the semifinals, consolation and final rounds take place Friday, Oct. 11. Saxony Lutheran hosts Festus on Wednesday for its final regular season meet. The Crusaders will host the Class 1 District 1 individual tournament, starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct 10.
Softball: Jackson started its final three-game homestand of the season with a 22-12 win over North County. Maddie Stelling and Bella Rose each drove in four runs to lead the Indians. Stelling, Ashlyn Dawes, Jaylie Walther and Kimmora Carothers each hit a home run for Jackson.
Softball: Perryville fell to Windsor 12-2 on the road. Caroline Gremaud and Lillian Cowell each went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Pirates.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.