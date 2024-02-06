Richardet's pick six sends Perryville to C4D1 final

Even as the higher-ranked team with home-field advantage, there were initial, internal doubts that the Perryville Pirates could knock out the Class 4 runner-up Hillsboro Hawks.

Once senior Chase Richardet intercepted a pass near the end zone and scored a touchdown the other way, there was no longer any doubt.

“Every practice we do drills on interceptions,” Richardet said. “So when we pick it off, everybody on the team goes off and blocks for the guys, and that’s exactly what we did. They all blocked well for me, and they made a good alley for me.”

The Pirates defeated the Hawks 21-7 on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville, to advance to the Class 4 District 1 championship game.

“It’s unbelievable,” Richardet said. “I had a little doubt, I’m not gonna lie, but it’s just amazing. All of our hard work went together and there’s nothing that can beat us.”

Hillsboro was looking at fourth-and-7 and looking to tie the game at 14-all with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter. Had the pass hit its intended target, it could’ve led to a much different outcome.

Richardet has only two interceptions all season, but both picks resulted in a touchdown.

“It’s probably the most emotional play in my career,” Richardet said. “There’s nothing like a game-saving pick six and one of the biggest games of my career.”