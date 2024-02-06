All sections
SportsNovember 9, 2024

Richardet's pick six sends Perryville to C4D1 final

Chase Richardet's game-changing interception propels Perryville Pirates to the Class 4 District 1 final, defeating Hillsboro Hawks 21-7. Can they continue their winning streak against Festus Tigers?

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Perryville's Chase Richardet returns an interception for a touchdown against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville’s Chase Richardet returns an interception for a touchdown against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville’s Chase Richardet returns an interception for a touchdown against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Barrett Wheeler points towards the stands after scoring a touchdown against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville’s Barrett Wheeler points towards the stands after scoring a touchdown against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Kaleb Huber chases down a Hillsboro running back on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville’s Kaleb Huber chases down a Hillsboro running back on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Barrett Wheeler carries the ball against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville’s Barrett Wheeler carries the ball against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville quarterback Kayd Luckey looks for a target to throw against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville quarterback Kayd Luckey looks for a target to throw against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Brett Bohnert on defense against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville’s Brett Bohnert on defense against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Evan Hayden makes a diving catch against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville’s Evan Hayden makes a diving catch against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Chase Richardet catches a pass against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville’s Chase Richardet catches a pass against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Cole Lane lines up on defense against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville’s Cole Lane lines up on defense against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville quarterback Kayd Luckey scrambles while looking for a target to throw against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville quarterback Kayd Luckey scrambles while looking for a target to throw against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Gavin Hemmann lines up at receiver against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville's Gavin Hemmann lines up at receiver against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.comTony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Brett Bohnert tackles a Hillsboro receiver on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville’s Brett Bohnert tackles a Hillsboro receiver on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville's Drew Leuckel lines up on defense against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville’s Drew Leuckel lines up on defense against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville’s Kaleb Huber chases down a Hillsboro running back on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville’s Kaleb Huber chases down a Hillsboro running back on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville head coach Brent Roth address his players after a win against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville head coach Brent Roth address his players after a win against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Perryville student fans during a game against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.
Perryville student fans during a game against Hillsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

Even as the higher-ranked team with home-field advantage, there were initial, internal doubts that the Perryville Pirates could knock out the Class 4 runner-up Hillsboro Hawks.

Once senior Chase Richardet intercepted a pass near the end zone and scored a touchdown the other way, there was no longer any doubt.

“Every practice we do drills on interceptions,” Richardet said. “So when we pick it off, everybody on the team goes off and blocks for the guys, and that’s exactly what we did. They all blocked well for me, and they made a good alley for me.”

The Pirates defeated the Hawks 21-7 on Friday, Nov. 8, in Perryville, to advance to the Class 4 District 1 championship game.

“It’s unbelievable,” Richardet said. “I had a little doubt, I’m not gonna lie, but it’s just amazing. All of our hard work went together and there’s nothing that can beat us.”

Hillsboro was looking at fourth-and-7 and looking to tie the game at 14-all with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter. Had the pass hit its intended target, it could’ve led to a much different outcome.

Richardet has only two interceptions all season, but both picks resulted in a touchdown.

“It’s probably the most emotional play in my career,” Richardet said. “There’s nothing like a game-saving pick six and one of the biggest games of my career.”

Richardet's moment symbolizes a defensive effort that has held an opponent to single digits for the second time during the playoffs. Junior defensive end Drew Leuckel had a career-high four sacks, adding his season total to 10.

Perryville took an early 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Barrett Wheeler. The Pirates extended their lead to 14-0 in the third quarter after another score by Wheeler, extending his season total to 22 rushing touchdowns.

When the Perryville offense was stuck in the mud, quarterback Kayd Luckey had Richardet as a reliable target to throw deep in a pinch. Entering the game, Richardet was the Pirates’ leading receiver with 715 yards and eight touchdowns.

“It’s amazing when coach (Brent) Roth calls his play calls and trusts me that I’m gonna go out and get the ball no matter what happens,” Richardet said. “(Luckey) knows he’s gonna throw it to me. He makes sure he gets it to me and trusts me that I’m gonna catch it.”

Perryville has improved its record to 10-1 on the season, which is more wins than Roth’s first three years as head coach combined.

“We knew before this that we had a good team,” Richardet said. “We knew that we could do better than we ever have before. I mean, this is our chance to do it. If we were doing this would be the season.”

The Pirates will travel to Festus to take on the Tigers for the C4D1 title. It was a goal of Roth’s to get to this point. Now the goal is to make a run at the state championship.

“We can’t doubt ourselves now,” Richardet said. “We beat Hillsboro. We should not have a single doubt in the world. We should be on top of the world.”

