As we do with every sport in Southeast Missouri State athletics (outside of football), we bemoan the Redhawks' shortcomings in the non-conference portion of the season and renew hope in time for the Ohio Valley Conference slate of the schedule.

"We played a tough non-con," SEMO men's basketball coach Brad Korn said. "We'll always probably play a tough non-con."

The Ohio Valley Conference has long been considered one of the weakest conferences in the nation. And for the most part, the hope in the Redhawks flying high against the conference has been rewarded.

The Redhawks begin the OVC slate on Thursday against Eastern Illinois in a men's-women's double-header that will be telling in terms of the direction of the season for both SEMO squads.

The Panthers enter the matchup 3-7 with their own non-con struggles but with two non-DI wins and a victory over Northern Illinois to show for their efforts. It's not unlike the SEMO men picking up easy wins over Crowley's Ridge and St. Marys of the Woods but holding up the dominating win over Kansas City as a sign of hope.

The EIU women also have three wins but earn their victories by beating Indiana State, Indiana-Indianapolis, and Loyola Chicago. Former Redhawk Kiyley Flowers makes her return to the Show Me Center averaging 5.1 points in 29 minutes per game.

Both games should be winnable for SEMO, but both squads are facing their own issues in three-point shooting.

The SEMO men shot

Sophomore guard BJ Ward went from one of the Redhawks' sharpest shooters (17-of-33 through first six games) to their worst shooter (0-of-12 through last four games). If Ward, Rob Martin, and Teddy Washington Jr., SEMO's top three scorers, are shooting a combined 2-of-14 from three against an NAIA team, while the team was a collective 5-of-30, how are they going to do against conference competition?