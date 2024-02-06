Blues beat Maple Leafs 4-2 in Berube's return to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues started their current homestand the same way they began their previous road trip, with a convincing win over former coach Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Colton Parayko scored twice to lead St. Louis to a 4-2 win on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Enterprise Center. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Blues (6-6).

The Blues welcomed backed Berube with a video tribute showing his famous speech during the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins. He led St. Louis to its first championship in 2019 but was fired on Dec. 12, 2023.

The fans chose to remember him for the splendid beginning of his Blues tenure rather than his sour end.

However, instead of his current team, the video ended up being an inspiration for the Blues, who still have key members from the Stanley Cup squad.

“That was good,” Parayko said. “Being a part of it too, it kind of gives you goosebumps a little bit. And he’s a special coach to this organization and a special coach to the city. So it was cool and I’m glad he got the credit.”

The Blues, who were down 1-0 at the time of the video being played, went on to score three goals for the first time since Oct. 24, when they beat the Maples Leafs 5-1 in Toronto.

“I think that brought us right back,” said Jordan Binnington, who made 36 saves, “just the intensity in that moment when it happened.”

After the Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead on a Mitch Marner goal in the first period, the Blues responded in the second with a slap shot goal from Parayko to tie the game 1-1.