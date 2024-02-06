Blues beat Maple Leafs 4-2 in Berube's return to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues started their current homestand the same way they began their previous road trip, with a convincing win over former coach Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Colton Parayko scored twice to lead St. Louis to a 4-2 win on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Enterprise Center. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Blues (6-6).
The Blues welcomed backed Berube with a video tribute showing his famous speech during the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins. He led St. Louis to its first championship in 2019 but was fired on Dec. 12, 2023.
The fans chose to remember him for the splendid beginning of his Blues tenure rather than his sour end.
However, instead of his current team, the video ended up being an inspiration for the Blues, who still have key members from the Stanley Cup squad.
“That was good,” Parayko said. “Being a part of it too, it kind of gives you goosebumps a little bit. And he’s a special coach to this organization and a special coach to the city. So it was cool and I’m glad he got the credit.”
The Blues, who were down 1-0 at the time of the video being played, went on to score three goals for the first time since Oct. 24, when they beat the Maples Leafs 5-1 in Toronto.
“I think that brought us right back,” said Jordan Binnington, who made 36 saves, “just the intensity in that moment when it happened.”
After the Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead on a Mitch Marner goal in the first period, the Blues responded in the second with a slap shot goal from Parayko to tie the game 1-1.
“I think every goal I’ve ever seen him score is exactly like that,” Blues center Jordan Kyrou said.
Kyrou shortly scored his third goal of the season to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Parayko then got his second goal of the night and third of the season to complete the Blues’ second-period barrage.
Steven Lorentz made it a competitive game again for Toronto with a goal in the third period. The Blues were able to hold on to their lead and later ice the game on an empty net goal by Pavel Buchnevich in the final minute.
The win was bittersweet as defenseman Philip Broberg left the game with a lower-body injury. Broberg entered the game tied with Kyrou for the team lead with nine points (two goals, seven assists).
“He’s been unbelievable for us this year, and obviously sucks to see a guy go down like that,” Kyrou said, “especially with all the injuries we have right now.”
The injury occurred in the second period, as Broberg collided with Marner while fighting for puck control.
“You never want to see guys go down but it’s a fast sport,” Paraynko said.
Broberg is the latest of a slew of injuries that have plagued the Blues recently, most notably star center Robert Thomas and defensemen Nick Leddy and Torey Krug.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries and that’s just part of the game,” said Blues head coach Drew Bannister. “Every team goes through it. We seem to be going through a few that just seem to be coming all at once right now. We’re being tested and that’s fine. We have a resilient bunch in there.”
The Blues will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.