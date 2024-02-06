All sections
SportsNovember 3, 2024

Blues beat Maple Leafs 4-2 in Berube's return to St. Louis

Colton Parayko's two goals lead the Blues to a 4-2 victory over the Maple Leafs, snapping a three-game skid. Coach Berube returns to St. Louis, while defenseman Broberg exits with an injury.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)
St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55), left, and Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88), right, battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)
St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55), left, and Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88), right, battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Philip Broberg (6) is assisted off the ice by teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)
St. Louis Blues' Philip Broberg (6) is assisted off the ice by teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours (63) reaches for the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender Joseph Woll (60) lies on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)
St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours (63) reaches for the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender Joseph Woll (60) lies on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender Joseph Woll (60) defends as St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)
Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender Joseph Woll (60) defends as St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the net against Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (15), left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)
St. Louis Blues' goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the net against Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (15), left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk, center, passes the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz (18) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)
St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk, center, passes the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz (18) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Alexey Toropchenko (13) controls the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' Olver Ekman-Larsson (95) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)
St. Louis Blues' Alexey Toropchenko (13) controls the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' Olver Ekman-Larsson (95) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (15) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Philip Broberg (6) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)
Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (15) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Philip Broberg (6) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Alexey Toropchenko (13), right, and Toronto Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann (74) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)
St. Louis Blues' Alexey Toropchenko (13), right, and Toronto Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann (74) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues started their current homestand the same way they began their previous road trip, with a convincing win over former coach Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Colton Parayko scored twice to lead St. Louis to a 4-2 win on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Enterprise Center. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Blues (6-6).

The Blues welcomed backed Berube with a video tribute showing his famous speech during the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins. He led St. Louis to its first championship in 2019 but was fired on Dec. 12, 2023.

The fans chose to remember him for the splendid beginning of his Blues tenure rather than his sour end.

However, instead of his current team, the video ended up being an inspiration for the Blues, who still have key members from the Stanley Cup squad.

“That was good,” Parayko said. “Being a part of it too, it kind of gives you goosebumps a little bit. And he’s a special coach to this organization and a special coach to the city. So it was cool and I’m glad he got the credit.”

The Blues, who were down 1-0 at the time of the video being played, went on to score three goals for the first time since Oct. 24, when they beat the Maples Leafs 5-1 in Toronto.

“I think that brought us right back,” said Jordan Binnington, who made 36 saves, “just the intensity in that moment when it happened.”

After the Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead on a Mitch Marner goal in the first period, the Blues responded in the second with a slap shot goal from Parayko to tie the game 1-1.

“I think every goal I’ve ever seen him score is exactly like that,” Blues center Jordan Kyrou said.

Kyrou shortly scored his third goal of the season to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Parayko then got his second goal of the night and third of the season to complete the Blues’ second-period barrage.

Steven Lorentz made it a competitive game again for Toronto with a goal in the third period. The Blues were able to hold on to their lead and later ice the game on an empty net goal by Pavel Buchnevich in the final minute.

The win was bittersweet as defenseman Philip Broberg left the game with a lower-body injury. Broberg entered the game tied with Kyrou for the team lead with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

“He’s been unbelievable for us this year, and obviously sucks to see a guy go down like that,” Kyrou said, “especially with all the injuries we have right now.”

The injury occurred in the second period, as Broberg collided with Marner while fighting for puck control.

“You never want to see guys go down but it’s a fast sport,” Paraynko said.

Broberg is the latest of a slew of injuries that have plagued the Blues recently, most notably star center Robert Thomas and defensemen Nick Leddy and Torey Krug.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries and that’s just part of the game,” said Blues head coach Drew Bannister. “Every team goes through it. We seem to be going through a few that just seem to be coming all at once right now. We’re being tested and that’s fine. We have a resilient bunch in there.”

The Blues will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

