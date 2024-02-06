Oak Ridge hoops defeat Crystal City for first win of season

The Oak Ridge Blue Jays defeated the Crystal City Hornets 62-50 for their first win of the season on Monday, Dec. 17, at Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Mo.

Led by Cohen Hahs’ 26 points, Oak Ridge used a balanced offense consisting of working the ball inside and making well-timed three-pointers to help propel the Blue Jays over the Hornets.

Oak Ridge's first-year head coach, Bryce Hahs, said it was nice to finally get a win, especially on their home floor.

“It feels a lot better than the losses we’ve had. We're coming along, every game we look just a little bit better. We finally put it all together, we hadn’t put a full four quarters yet,” Hahs said. It feels good. This is where I'm from, so to win in the home building feels good.”

Despite the now 1-5 record, two of the team's losses were very close. Hahs said they are getting better each game, especially on the defensive side of the ball.