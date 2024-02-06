All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 17, 2024

Oak Ridge hoops defeat Crystal City for first win of season

Oak Ridge Blue Jays secured their first win of the season, defeating Crystal City Hornets 62-50. Led by Cohen Hahs' 26 points, Oak Ridge showcased a balanced offense and improved defense under new coach Bryce Hahs.

Justin Trovillion
Oak Ridge's Cohen Hahs crosses up a defender in the December 16 game between the Blue Jays and Crystal City.
Oak Ridge's Cohen Hahs crosses up a defender in the December 16 game between the Blue Jays and Crystal City.Carrie Trovillion ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

The Oak Ridge Blue Jays defeated the Crystal City Hornets 62-50 for their first win of the season on Monday, Dec. 17, at Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Mo.

Led by Cohen Hahs’ 26 points, Oak Ridge used a balanced offense consisting of working the ball inside and making well-timed three-pointers to help propel the Blue Jays over the Hornets.

Oak Ridge's first-year head coach, Bryce Hahs, said it was nice to finally get a win, especially on their home floor.

“It feels a lot better than the losses we’ve had. We're coming along, every game we look just a little bit better. We finally put it all together, we hadn’t put a full four quarters yet,” Hahs said. It feels good. This is where I'm from, so to win in the home building feels good.”

Despite the now 1-5 record, two of the team's losses were very close. Hahs said they are getting better each game, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Our defense and our rotations have looked better and better, but we couldn't do it for four quarters. It was taking us too long to figure out what they're doing and what we need to do to stop them,” Hahs said. “I felt like tonight, we put it together quickly. We didn't get out on their three-point shooters a couple of times, but our rotations have been leading us this year for sure.”

The Blue Jays and Hornets were tied at the end of the first and second quarters before Crystal City pulled ahead 43-41 entering the fourth. Oak Ridge had their best quarter of the night and took control for the win.

Hahs said the big quarter came from the boys not wanting to give up in the final quarter and playing as hard as they could.

“I think that's all on the guys. I told them, ‘We're down two, all right? All year, we keep going down in the fourth quarter. You guys have to fight and you have to win.’ and they did,” Hahs said. “Cohen took over, and then Jaden McAllister got a couple of steals by being in the right place at the right time. We've been beating ourselves all year in the fourth quarter, but not tonight.”

The Blue Jays next host Bismarck on Thursday at 7 p.m., where they will hope to earn their second win of the year.

Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 17
Notre Dame GBB bounces back, hands Chaffee first loss 50-42
SportsDec. 16
Brendan Terry’s 17 points leads SEMO to win over SMWC in OVC...
SportsDec. 16
COLUMN: St. Vincent's 99-point win a once in a lifetime anom...
SportsDec. 16
3-point woes plague Redhawks in women's defeat to Missouri S...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Central state champion swimmer Sydney Ringwald signs with Florida Gulf Coast
SportsDec. 16
Cape Central state champion swimmer Sydney Ringwald signs with Florida Gulf Coast
Woodland girls rally in second, blast past streaking Bravettes in FSCB quarterfinals
SportsDec. 15
Woodland girls rally in second, blast past streaking Bravettes in FSCB quarterfinals
Mahomes throws 2 TD passes before leaving with an ankle injury in Chiefs' 21-7 win over Browns
SportsDec. 15
Mahomes throws 2 TD passes before leaving with an ankle injury in Chiefs' 21-7 win over Browns
Jackson girls break out early, rout Perryville in Sunday FSCB quarterfinal tilt
SportsDec. 15
Jackson girls break out early, rout Perryville in Sunday FSCB quarterfinal tilt
FSCB Holiday Classic Day 1 Full Recap: Wild first round comes to close
SportsDec. 15
FSCB Holiday Classic Day 1 Full Recap: Wild first round comes to close
Jackson defeats Notre Dame to claim third place at SEMO Conference Tournament
SportsDec. 14
Jackson defeats Notre Dame to claim third place at SEMO Conference Tournament
COLUMN: Student-led establishment of Kelly wrestling greatest sign of sport's health in Southeast Missouri
SportsDec. 13
COLUMN: Student-led establishment of Kelly wrestling greatest sign of sport's health in Southeast Missouri
Notre Dame seniors see wrestling program grow with them
SportsDec. 13
Notre Dame seniors see wrestling program grow with them
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy