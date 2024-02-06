Notre Dame volleyball locked in before Conference Tournament

The Notre Dame girls volleyball team defeated the Lesterville Bearcats three sets to one on Tuesday at Notre Dame Regional High School.

The Bulldogs decimated Lesterville in the first set but the Bearcats made the next two close, ultimately Notre Dame handled business fairly easily.

Notre Dame head coach Meredith Brinkmeyer said she was pleased with how everyone on her team played.

“To make the first game tonight 25-5, you have to play a pretty clean game, especially with rally scoring, any error that you make can give a team points. I was very pleased with how we came out that first game.” Brinkmeyer said. “I was very pleased with that last set, I was able to get everybody in the game, and that sometimes can throw us for a loop. It was close between those two games, but I was still very proud of how they stayed focused. They were excited for everybody that got in the game and it was just fun.”