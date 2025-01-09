Notre Dame girls, Scott City boys dominate home hoops matchups

The Notre Dame girls basketball team started 2025 with a bang by defeating Caruthersville 61-12 at home on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Mia Panton led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Sophia DeJournett scored 10 points. Notre Dame head coach Kirk Boeller praised the unselfishness of his team and points to that why they continue to be above .500 at 6-4.

“That's why I like our squad,” Boeller said. “We like when our teammates have success and that's kind of been the theme this year.”

The Bulldogs started the game with a 14-0 run and went into halftime leading 43-2 lead. Boeller’s main concern during the second half was trying to prevent the margin from growing too far, which led to many other players finding time on the court.

“Those kind of lopsided games, I get uncomfortable during them,” Boeller said “We’ve been on both sides, so I know how it feels to be on the other side, and know how it feels to be on that side. We want to do things the right way.”

The Bulldogs ended the 2024 portion of the season with a 1-3 outing in the Visitation Christmas Tournament in St. Louis, which dropped them to 5-4 after a 4-1 start. Notre Dame was originally scheduled to host St. Pius X on Monday, Jan. 6, however, the winter storm forced that game to be postponed.

Caruthersville (0-7) has not won a game since Feb. 14, 2022.

Notre Dame will travel to Sikeston on Jan. 16. After that, the Bulldogs will host Doniphan in a rematch of last year’s district title game.

“I think we need to get in better shape,” Boeller said. “We still need to work on a lot of things offensively, get ready for a conference opponent and then turn around and play a Doniphan team that is going to bring the whole town. It'll be a fun atmosphere, kind of feel like that district championship last year. If our girls aren't ready, if they're not prepared, if they're not ready to take it up, both physically and quickness wise, it could be a long night for our girls.”

Rams ground Blue Jays

The Scott City Rams returned to the court after a week-long layoff and shook off the rust with a 69-33 win over Oak Ridge on Wednesday.

The Rams were led by senior forward Kobe Watson, who scored 19 points, followed by 10 points each from senior guard Jaylon Rulo and sophomore forward Braeden Walton. The Rams made 9-of-16 from the free-throw line.

11 different Blue Jays found the basket, led by Kade Schilling's six points. Oak Ridge made 8-of-16 from the free-throw line.