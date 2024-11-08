Notre Dame boys soccer falls to Farmington 2-0 in C3D1 final

“A lot of seasons are different,” Vollink said. “You're going to have ups and downs and there’s things you're going to have to work through. But what I was most impressed with this year was how we started a little rocky, but then they kept working. They never gave up, and it took them to the district final. I mean, that's impressive. That shows the character, the discipline, the hard work that those seniors had and that everybody had on the field. So I was very, very proud of everything they did.”

The saying “you are what your record says you are” does not apply to a Bulldogs team that won seven of its last nine games entering Thursday night, while outscoring their district tournament opponents 9-2.

Vollink credits his team's gradual maturation and chemistry for the late-season ascension.

“I think they matured a little bit as players, but also they figured out their positions a little bit better,” he said. “Some people played in spots they weren't used to, and they stepped up and worked hard and did it. And so I think that's the team effort and the dynamic of them supporting each other, being there for each other. It really was a joy to watch and a joy to be a part of to see that.”

This is no where near being the end of the Notre Dame boys soccer dynasty, either. Thursday night’s contest marked the Bulldogs’ 10th consecutive district finals appearance, and a win would have given the program their eighth district title since 2007.

“When you have some seniors that leave that are as good as the ones that we had this year, that's the always the question of ‘how can you build and how can you move?’” Vollink said. “And that's kind of the hard part about high school soccer. But the fun part is it's a whole new team next year, and with the young guys that we have, there's a lot of good that can come, for sure.”

As for Farmington, the district championship places them in the Class 3 state quarterfinals against District 2 champion Vianney on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Head coach Addae Rique pointed to how this game is tangible proof the program is headed in the right direction.

“Culturally, I think it may be in a good direction,” Rique said. “I really want to thank the youth coaches in the area. We have a club called Mineral Area Soccer Club. So culturally, players that are playing are training two-to-three times a week. So, I think we are on the right track. Obviously it's hard to win districts, so I'm really, really proud of us winning back to back, especially with this young team.”