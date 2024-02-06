The Advance Hornets (3-0) used a six-run second inning to propel them into a 9-6 victory at Oak Ridge (0-1) on Monday night.

Freshman Brogan Wright-Hawkins led the Hornets with two hits and three RBIs, while Maggie Stubenrauch and Kaylee Cline both finished with two hits, with Cline finishing with another two RBIs while drawing two walks, reaching base a game-high four times.

Hawkins earned the win coming out of the bullpen, relieving starter Addison Carlton and pitching 3.2 innings, allowing seven hits and a walk, earning just two runs while striking out four batters. Carlton struck out seven batters in 3.1 innings of work, giving up just two hits but walking six and earning four runs.

MaKayla Rangel and Sarah McLane finished with two hits, a walk and an RBI each, with Rangel plating two runs in the loss for Oak Ridge. Madalyn Schemel led the Bluejays with two RBIs on just one hit.

Advance next plays at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Scott City, while Oak Ridge plays at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Oran.