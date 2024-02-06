All sections
SportsMarch 28, 2023

Missourian prep softball roundup, Mar. 27: Advance bats overpower Oak Ridge in 9-6 slugfest

Cole Lee

The Advance Hornets (3-0) used a six-run second inning to propel them into a 9-6 victory at Oak Ridge (0-1) on Monday night.

Freshman Brogan Wright-Hawkins led the Hornets with two hits and three RBIs, while Maggie Stubenrauch and Kaylee Cline both finished with two hits, with Cline finishing with another two RBIs while drawing two walks, reaching base a game-high four times.

Hawkins earned the win coming out of the bullpen, relieving starter Addison Carlton and pitching 3.2 innings, allowing seven hits and a walk, earning just two runs while striking out four batters. Carlton struck out seven batters in 3.1 innings of work, giving up just two hits but walking six and earning four runs.

MaKayla Rangel and Sarah McLane finished with two hits, a walk and an RBI each, with Rangel plating two runs in the loss for Oak Ridge. Madalyn Schemel led the Bluejays with two RBIs on just one hit.

Advance next plays at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Scott City, while Oak Ridge plays at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Oran.

__Scott City 10, Portageville 0__

Scott City (1-2) earned its first win of the season on Monday night with a five-inning, 10-0 rout of Portageville (2-1) at home.

Junior pitcher Logan Schiwitz made her presence known on both sides of the ball, leading the Rams in both hits with three and in RBIs with four, both also serving as game-high statistics. On the mound, Schiwitz gave up just three hits and a walk in a complete-game shutout over 5.0 innings pitched.

Mackenzie Lawless, Harley Glueck and Summer Wagner all finished with multi-hit efforts for the Rams in the win, with Glueck batting in two runs and Lawless drawing another two walks to reach base four times.

Scott City next hosts Advance at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

High School Sports
